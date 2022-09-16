UPSC CAPF AC Result 2022 Download Here! Check Roll Number PDF Link

UPSC CAPF AC Result 2022 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in. Download From Here.

UPSC CAPF AC Result 2022 is now available on upsc.gov.in. If you have appeared in UPSC CAPF AC Exam on 07 August 2022 then you can download UPSC AC Result through UPSC CAPF AC Result provided here. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has prepared the selection list of all the candidates for the next round which is the Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests on upsc.gov.in.

How to Download UPSC CAPF AC Result 2022 ?

Step 1: First, you all need to visit the commission's official website i.e.

Step 2: Under the ‘What’s New’ Section you will find the result link ‘Written Result: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022’

Step 3: Download UPSC CAPF AC Result PDF

Step 4: Scroll the PDF and check selected roll numbers under ‘Central Armed Police Forces(Asstt.Commandants) Examination, 2022’

Step 5: Take a print out for future use

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (Nodal Authority nominated by Ministry of Home Affairs) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time & venue of the Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) & Medical Standards Tests, to be conducted by them. Intimation for the conduct of PST/PET/MST will be uploaded by the Nodal Force (ITBP) on its recruitment website . E-Admit Cards will be sent online through the said website of the Nodal Force and intimation to the candidates will also be sent through their registered e-mail ID. Candidates may regularly check the website of the Nodal Force and their mail box including SPAM Folder in the mail box. In case, any candidate does not receive/download the E-Admit Card for Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) & Medical Standards Tests (MST) in due Course of time, he/she may contact the HQ, DG, Indo Tibetan Border Policeon Telephone No. 011-24369482/ 011-24369483 & e-mail ID comdtrect@itbp.gov.in andU.P.S.C. through letter or FAX immediately, to facilitate delivery of communications to them promptly.