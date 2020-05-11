UPSC CAPF Result 2020 Announced at upsc.gov.in, Check UPSC CAPF AC 2018 Reserve List Here

UPSC CAPF Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CAPF AC 2018 Reserve List at its website.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC CAPF AC 2018 can check the result on the official website of UPSC.

According to the notice, 416 candidates have been selected in order of merit for an appointment. The Commission, in accordance with Rule 16 (4) & (5) of the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2018, had also maintained a Reserve List in order of merit given below the last recommended candidate.

The candidates can check the reserve list directly here by scrolling down. The commission has recommended 50 candidates, which includes 22 General, 24 OBC and 04 SC candidates, to fill up the remaining posts based on Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2018 from the reserve list.

Download UPSC CAPF 2018 Reserve List Here

Highlights:

Organisation Name: Union Public Service Commission

Post Name: CAPF

Result Release Status: Activated

Official Website: https://upsc.gov.in/

