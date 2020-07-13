UPSC CAPF Result 2020: UPSC Releases CAPF AC Marksheet 2018 @upsc.gov.in, Check details here

UPSC CAPF AC Result 2018: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released UPSC CAPF AC 2018 marks of recommended candidates on its website.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully qualified in UPSC CAPF Result 2018 can check their marks on the official website of UPSC.

As per the mark sheet, a total of 50 candidates have been recommended in UPSC CAPF AC 2018 to fill up Assistant Commandant Posts. The candidates can check UPSC CAPF AC 2018 Marksheet by clicking on the provided link of PDF.

The commission had released UPSC CAPF AC 2018 Reserved list on 11 May 2020. In which, a total of 50 candidates have been recommended by the commission, which includes 22 General, 24 OBC and 04 SC candidates, to fill up the remaining posts based on Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2018 from the reserve list.

According to the notice, 416 candidates have been selected in order of merit for an appointment. The Commission, in accordance with Rule 16 (4) & (5) of the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2018, had also maintained a Reserve List in order of merit given below the last recommended candidate.

Download UPSC CAPF AC 2018 Marksheet 2020

Official Website

Reserve List

About the Exam: Every Year, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts CAPF Recruitment Exam for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), which includes Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

