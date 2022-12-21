UPSC CDS 1 2023: 341 Vacancies Notified, Check Application Form, Notification, Exam Date Here

UPSC CDS 1 2023: UPSC released the notification for 341 vacancies to be filled through CDS 1 Exam 2023. Candidates can check the notification, application form and other details.

UPSC CDS 1 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), today on 21 Dec, started the online registration process for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 [Including SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course]. The exam will be conducted for admission into the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala—Course, Air Force Academy, Officers’ Training Academy, against 341 seats.

Those who are interested to appear for UPSC CDS Exam 2023 should have a Bachelor's Degree.

UPSC CDS 2023 Registration Link is released by the commission and is available on the official website upto 10 January 2023 up to 6 PM. Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in . Before applying for the exam, the candidates are advised to go through the UPSC CDS 1 Notification available in the article below.

Step 1: Open the UPSC Online Website - upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Register yourself on OTR (One Time Registration) portal by Clicking the New Registration button.

Step 3: Login (by Email ID/ Mobile Number/ OTR ID) to verify the already registered OTR application.

Step 4: Now, visit the Latest Notification tab in the OTR application and apply for the desirable Examination.

Step 5: Upload important Documents and Pay the Application Fee

Step 6: Take the print out of the application

CDS 2023 Important Dates

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Notification Date 21 December 2023 UPSC CDS 1 2023 Registration Dates 21 December to 10 January 2023 UPSC CDS 1 2023 Application Withdrawn Dates 18 January 2023 to 24 January 2023 UPSC CDS 1 Exam Date 2023 16 April 2023 UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card Date 2023 March 2023 UPSC CDS 1 Result Date 2023 to be released UPSC CDS 1 Course Date 02 January 2024

CDS 2023 Vacancy Details

Name of the Course Number of Vacancies Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100 156th (DE) Course commencing in January, 2024 100 [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders] Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala—Course 22 commencing in January, 2024 Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing through NCC Special Entry ) holders ]. 22 [including 6vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing through NCC Special Entry ) holders ] Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) Training Course commencing in July, 2023 i.e. No. 214 F(P) Course. 32 [including 3 vacancies are reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry] Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)— 119th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2024 170 Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 33rd SSC Women (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 20234 17

UPSC CDS 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — The candidate should be a graduate of a recognised University or equivalent.

For Indian Naval Academy— The candidate should be a graduate in engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

For Air Force Academy—The candidate have a graduate of a recognised University (with Physics and

Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

UPSC CDS 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of

Written Examination Intelligence and Personality Test



