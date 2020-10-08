CDS 2 2020 Admit Card to release soon @upsc.gov.in, Check UPSC Combined Defence Services CDS 2 Call Letter Expected Date Here

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Admit Card: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to release CDS 2 2020 Admit Card soon at its website. All candidates who applied for UPSC CDS 2 2020 Recruitment will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in, once it is released.

As per the notification, the commission has scheduled the UPSC CDS 2 2020 Exam on 8 November 2020 across the country for recruitment to the posts in Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, 151 (DE) Course commencing in July 2021, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala—Course commencing in July 2021, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) Training Course commencing in July 2021, Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)— 114th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in October 2021, Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 28th SSC Women (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in October 2021.

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Vacancies & Admit Card Release Date

Around 344 vacancies will be recruited through Combined Defence Services Exam (CDS) 2 2020. All candidates will be able to download UPSC CDS 2 2020 Prelims Admit Card 15 days prior to the exam date. According to which, it is expected to be released in the second/third week of October. So, all those candidates who are going to appear for UPSC CDS 2 2020 this year are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Exam Scheme

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in written test followed by SSB interview/personality test.

For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, the candidate will have to appear for English, General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics Exam while for Admission to Officers’ Training Academy, there will be only two papers of English and General Knowledge.

These papers will be of objective type questions only. The question papers (Test Booklets) of General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English. Candidates must write the papers in their own hand. In no circumstances will they be allowed the help of a scribe to write answers for them.

UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2020 Highlights:

Registration Dates: 5 to 25 August 2020

Application Withdrawn Dates: 01 September to 07 September 2020

CDS 2 Exam Date – 08 November 2020

CDS 2 Admit Card Date - Expected in second/third week

CDS 2 Exam Result Date – to be announced later

Official Website