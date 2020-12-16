UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020 Declared @upsc.gov.in, 6727 Candidates Qualified, Download Selection List PDF for Interview Here

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020 Declared: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of Combined Defence Services Examination II (CDS Exam 2) 2020. All candidates who appeared in UPSC CDS 2 Exam can download UPSC CDS Result from the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in.

A total of 6727 candidates are qualified in the exam. UPSC CDS 2 Result Link is given below. The candidates can check the roll numbers/name of shortlisted candidates, directly, through the link below:

The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for appear for interview round to be conducted by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. They are required to submit the original certificates in support of age (Date of Birth), educational qualifications, NCC (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing) etc. claimed by them to IHQ of MoD (Army) / Dte Gen of Rtg (Rtg A) CDSE Entry for SSC male candidates and SSC women entry for female candidates West Block III, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 in case of IMA/SSC first choice candidates and IHQ of MOD (Navy) DMPR, (OI&R Section), Room No. 204, ‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhawan, New Delhi-110 011 in case of Navy first choice candidates and PO 3 (A)/Air Headquarters ‘J’ Block, Room No. 17, Opp. Vayu Bhawan, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110 001 in case of Air Force first choice candidates. The last date for submitting documents for IMA & NA is 01 July 2021, 13 May 2021 for AFA and 01 October 2021 in case of SSC course only.

The marks-sheet of all the candidates, whether they are qualified or not,will be available within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) on the official website and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

How to Download UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in Click on the link - “Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020” A PDF file will open on your screen. Check your roll number/name in the list Download UPSC CDS 2 Result PDF

The selected candidates will get admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 151th (DE) Course commencing in July 2021, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in July 2021, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (210 F(P)) commencing in July 2021, Officers Training Academy, Chennai 114th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in October 2021 and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 28th SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in October 2021.

UPSC CDS 2 Exam was conducted on 08 November at various centres for a recruitment of 344 Posts.