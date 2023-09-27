UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 on upsc.gov.in soon, Direct Link to Download Merit List

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 will be announced on upsc.gov.in by the UPSC soon. The exam was held on 03 September 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the direct link to download the merit list, interview details, and steps to download the result below.

UPSC CDS Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release the result of the Combined Defence Service Exam 2 (CDS 2 Exam). The result will be released today or tomorrow. On September 26, the commission released the results of the NDA 2 Exam and CAPF AC Exam. Therefore, it is expected that the CDS Result will be declared anytime on the official website."

UPSC CDS 2 Result Link

"The UPSC CDS 2 exam took place on September 3, 2023, with approximately 5 lakhs students participating at 75 exam centers. The result link for this examination will be accessible on the commission’s website, upsc.gov.in. Additionally, a direct link to download the PDF will also be provided in this article.

UPSC CDS 2 Merit List 2023

The commission will prepare a merit list of all the shortlisted candidates in a PDF. The list consists of the roll numbers and names of the shortlisted candidates. The selected candidates will be called for an interview for admission to Indian Military Academy (IMA) for 157th Course, Indian Naval Academy (INA) Course, Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro, Air Force Academy (AFA), and 120th Men SSC & 34th SSC Women Officers' Training Academy (OTA).

UPSC CDS 2 Marks 2023

The marks-sheet of all the candidates will be available within the 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview)/

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 Overview

The candidates can check the important details regarding the exam through the table provided below:

Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Post Name Combined Defence Service 2 Exam Exam Date 03 September 2023 Mode of Examination Offline Result Date Last week of September 2023 Official Website upsc.gov.in

CDS 2 Result 2023: Check Steps to Download Here

The CDS 2 Result 2023 will be available by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in the last week of September 2023 on the official website for which the download steps are provided below.

Step 1: Visit the website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A PDF will be opened on your device

Step 4: Search for your roll number

Step 5: If your roll number is in the list, you have qualified the exam

Step 6: Take the print out of the result

CDS 2 2023: Check SSB Interview Details

Candidates who have qualified the written exam will be called for the interview round. The interview round will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB). The SSB interview is a five-day long process that assesses the candidate's officer-like qualities. The interview consists of the following rounds:

Day 1: Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests and Picture Perception Description Test (PPDT)

Day 2: Psychological tests

Day 3: Group Testing Officer (GTO) tests

Day 4: Individual Interview

Day 5: Conference