UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download CSE Hall Ticket Here

UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released by Union Public Service Commission on upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can check the download link and other details here.

UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit cards to all the students who are shortlisted to appear in UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam 2022. This exam is scheduled to be held from 16 to 24 September 2022. So, students are advised to download UPSC CSE Admit Card by visiting the website of the commission.

UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card Link is also provided in this article for the students.

UPSC Civil Service Specimen Question cum Answer Booklet

Important Note:

Students should take the print-out of the admit card and carry it along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall.



The students are advised not to bring any valuables/costly items in the Examination Halls as safe keeping of the same cannot be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.

Enter the Examination Hall 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination in each session. Entry to the Examination Hall closes 10 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement of the examination in each Session.

UPSC CSE Mains Exam Paper 1 will be held on 16 September 2022, Paper 2 and Paper 3 on 17 September 2022, Paper 4 and Paper 5 on 18 September, Paper A and Paper B on 24 September 2022, Paper 6 and Paper 7 on 25 September 2022.

How to Download UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: In the first step, you need to visit the official website of UPSC

Step 2: Under the ‘What’s New’ section, you will see the link to download the admit card. Click on the link ‘e - Admit Card: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022’

Step 3: Now, go to ‘Click Here’ to download e-admit card given against ‘Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 ‘

Step 4: Read all the instructions displayed on the screen and take out the print-out

Step 5: Select any of the given options

Step 6: Download UPSC IAS Mains Admit Card by using their Registration ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth