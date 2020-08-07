UPSC Civil Services 2019 Exam Cut-Off Declared - Check Details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Cut-Off marks list for all three stages of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. The cut off list mentions the minimum qualifying standards/marks secured by the last recommended candidate in various categories at various stages. As per the list, the following Cut-off was followed to create the merit list for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019.

* Cut-off marks are subject to changes, as may be necessitated by the orders that may be passed by the Hon’ble Courts in matters pending before them. Category-wise recommendation details shall also be uploaded after the conclusion of pending court cases.

**Cut off marks on the basis of GS Paper-I only. GS Paper-II was of qualifying nature with 33% marks as per Rule-15 of Civil Services Examination, 2019.

# Subject to 10% marks in each of the seven competitive papers i.e. Essay, GS-I, GS-II, GS-III, GS-IV, Optional-I, and Optional-II.

UPSC 2019 result were declared at upsc.nic.in on Tuesday. UPSC has also released UPSC 2019 Merit list and Pradeep Singh score AIR 1in the over-all list whereas Pratibha Verma has topped among women candidates with AIR 3. The Cut-off marks for the year 2019 is relatively less than the Cut-off of Civil Services 2018 exam cut off.

Criteria for Candidates With Equal Aggregate

In cases where two or more candidates have secured equal aggregate marks in CSE Exam, 2019, the tie(s) have been resolved in accordance with the principles approved by the Commission, viz.

(i) Candidate securing more marks in the Compulsory Papers and the Personality Test put together is to be ranked higher;

(ii) In the case where the marks mentioned at (i) above are equal, the candidate senior in age is to be ranked higher; and

(iii) In the case where the (i) and (ii) above are the same, then the candidate getting more marks in the compulsory papers is to be ranked higher.

