UPSC Civil Services 2020: 51 Candidates Application Rejected, Check IAS/IFS 2020 Rejected List Here

UPSC Civil Services 2020: Union Public Service Commission has rejected 51 candidates’ application forms due to nonpayment of the registration fee. Candidates can check IAS/IFS 2020 Rejected List on the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

As per the notice released by UPSC, Candidates can appeal against the rejection, if any, may be made within 10 days along with the documentary evidence (hard copy in original) by speed post OR by hand only to The Under Secretary (CSP), Union Public Service Commission, Examination Hall Building, Hall No.2, 4th Floor, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069 on or before 13 March 2020.

The candidates will have to submit the system generated pay-in-slip (in original) if he had deposited the application fee through cash mode in the State Bank of India.

If you have paid the fee through debit/credit card or through internet banking or any authorized bank, Candidate will have to submit a copy of your debit/credit card statement or Bank Account Statement as the case may be. The copy of the statement should be duly authenticated by the bank authorities. The candidates can check the list of 51 candidates in the provided link below.

IAS/IFS 2020 Rejected List

The online application for UPSC Civil Services IAS 2020 was started from 12 February 2020 and ended on 3 March 2020. This year, UPSC UPSC Civil Services 2020 IAS/IFS Exam is scheduled to be held on 31 May 2020. For which, the commission will release the admit card within 3 weeks before the commencement of the exam.

Highlights:

Online Application Date: 12 February to 3 March 2020

Prelims Exam 2020 Date: 31 May 2020

