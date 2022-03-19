UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Mains DAF 2 2021 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link & Easy Steps to fill the form

UPSC CSE Mains DAF 2 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF)- 2 for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 can fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF)- 2 on upsc.gov.in.

The facility of submitting Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 DAF 2 will be available till 24 March 2022 till 6 PM. The link to the daf 2 can be accessed by scrolling down.

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 was held by the Union Public Service Commission from 7th January 2022 to 16th January 2022. The result for the same was announced on 17 March 2022. Selected candidates can appear for Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

How to apply for UPSC CSE Mains DAF 2 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads 'UPSC CSE Mains DAF 2 2021' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Click on 'Click Here for login'. Enter your login, password and captcha.

All candidates qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews) are advised to fill it up online within the prescribed time limit. For any query/clarification regarding the Attestation Form, the candidates should contact the Department of Personnel & Training on E-mail ID: doais1@nic.in, usais-dopt@nic.in, Or telephone nos. 011-23092695/23040335/ 23040332.

The marks sheets of all the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result [after conducting Personality Tests (Interview)] and will remain available on

the Website for a period of 30 days. Those who have yet not checked their result, can directly check roll number wise upsc cse mains result 2021 by clicking on the above link.