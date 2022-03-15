UPSC Civil Service (CSE) Mains Result 2021 Date Announced on upsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2021 Date: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notice regarding the release of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 (CSM2021). Candidates who appeared in the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 (CSM2021) will be able to download their results through the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2021 Date has been set for the 4th week of March 2022. All those who will be selected in the mains exam will be called for Personality Tests/Interviews scheduled from the first week of April 2022. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website as the commission is not the exact date. However, the dates announced by the commission are tentative.

UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam was conducted from January 7 to 16, 2022 across the country. The candidates will be able to download UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2021?

Visit the official website UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads 'UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2021' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2021

After the declaration of the UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2021, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the Commission’s Website for a limited period of time. All the candidates who would qualify for the Personality Test/Interview would be required to fill up and submit DAF-II within the given prescribed time limit.

As per the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2021, submission of DAF-II (Online mode only) is mandatory and if any candidate fails to submit DAF-II online within a prescribed period, his/her candidature shall stand canceled and no request shall be entertained in this respect.