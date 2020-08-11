UPSC CSE (Prelims) 2019: Official Answer Key Released - Download PDF Now

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results of the Civil Services exam 2019 on August 4. The commission has also declared the minimum passing cut off of all the three stages of the exam. A total of 829 candidates have been shortlisted to join the services. Every year the commission releases both the cut-offs and answer keys for the exam after the declaration of the final result.

UPSC Civil Services 2019 Exam Cut-Off Released- Check Details

Direct Link to download the UPSC (CSE) Prelims 2019 Answer Key

UPSC conducted the UPSC Civil Services IAS Prelims exam in the morning session on 2nd June 2019. The prelims exam of UPSC comprises 2 papers i.e. paper 1 and paper 2. The answer key contains all the Sets from A-D.

Pradeep Singh Secured AIR 1 in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 results have been declared on the official website of the commission - upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Civil Service Exam 2019 schedule had faced major hurdles with Personality Tests being deferred by 3 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. But the final result of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 has been declared just after 4 days of the last personality test conducted. A total of 829 candidates have been selected for the various services under the Civil Services. Out of the total 829, the candidature of 66 recommended candidates is provisional.

Pradeep Singh scores AIR 1in the over-all list whereas Pratibha Verma has topped among women candidates with AIR 3. Jatin Kishore from Delhi secured an AIR 2.

UPSC CSE 2019 Toppers' List: AIR 1 - Pradeep Singh, AIR 2 - Jatin Kishore- Check Toppers List

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020 on October 4

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Examination is now scheduled for October 4, 2020. As per the UPSC Exam calendar, the UPSC Civil Service (Prelims) exam 2020 was scheduled for 31st May 2020. However, with the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, it was not possible to conduct the exam on a pan India basis with more than 9 lakh candidates to appear for the same.

