UPSC CMS 2021 Recruitment Notification Soon @upsc.gov.in: Check Exam Date, Eligibility and Other Updates
UPSC CMS 2021 Notification on 05 May @upsc.gov.in. Check educational qualification, age limit, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus, application process here.
UPSC CMS Notification 2021: Union Public Service Commission will be releasing the notification for Combined Medical Service Exam 2021 on 05 May 2021 on its website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates interested to appear for the UPSC CMS Exam 2021 can apply online from 05 May to 25 May on UPSC online website -upsconline.nic.in.
Successful applicants will appear for UPSC CMS 2021 Exam which is scheduled to be held on 29 August 2021 (Sunday) through online mode.
Last year, a total of 559 vacancies were notified for Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service and for Assistant Divisional Medical Officer, Assistant Medical Officer and GDMO
The candidates can check more details on UPSC CMS Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus, application process below:
UPSC CMS Important Dates
|
UPSC CMS Notification 2021 Date
|
05 May 2021
|
UPSC CMS Application Starting Date
|
05 May 2021
|
UPSC CMS Registration Last Date
|
25 May 2021
|
UPSC CMS Exam Date 2021
|
29 August 2021
|
UPSC CMS Admit Card Date 2021
|
Expected in August 2021
UPSC CMS Vacancy Details
Category-I
Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service
Category-II
Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways
Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services
General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council
General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation
UPSC CMS 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should be passed in the written and practical parts of the final MBBS Exam. A candidate who has appeared or has yet to appear at the final M.B.B.S. Examination may also apply.
Age Limit:
Below 32 years
Medical:
Candidates must be physically and medically fit according to the physical/medical standards for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2020 as per regulations contained in Appendix III to the Rules of the Examination.
Selection Process for UPSC CMS 2021
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Computer Based Exam - 500 Marks
- Interview - 100 Marks
UPSC CMS Exam Pattern
There will be objective-type questions in two parts:
|
Paper
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Paper 1 - General Medicine and Paediatrics
|
120 (96 from General Medicine and 24 from Paediatrics)
|
250
|
2 hours
|
Paper 2- (a) Surgery, (b) Gynaecology & Obstetrics and (c) Preventive & Social Medicine
|
120 (40 questions from each part)
|
250
|
2 hours
|
Total
|
240
|
500
|
- The question Papers (Test Booklets) will be set in English only.
- There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks
UPSC CMS Syllabus
Syllabus of Paper-I
(a) General Medicine including the following:
(i) Cardiology
(ii) Respiratory diseases
(iii) Gastro-intestinal
(iv) Genito-Urinary
(v) Neurology
(vi) Hematology
(vii) Endocrinology
(viii) Metabolic disorders
(ix) Infections/Communicable Diseases
- a) Virus
- b) Rickets
- c) Bacterial
- d) Spirochetal
- e) Protozoan
- f) Metazoan
- g) Fungus
(x) Nutrition/Growth
(xi) Diseases of the skin (Dermatology)
(xii) Musculoskelatal System
(xiii) Psychiatry
(xiv) General
(xv) Emergency Medicine
(xvi) Common Poisoning
(xvii) Snake bite
(xviii) Tropical Medicine
(xix) Critical Care Medicine
(xx) Emphasis on medical procedures
(xxi) Patho physiological basis of diseases
(xxii) Vaccines preventable diseases and Non vaccines preventable diseases
(xxiii) Vitamin deficiency diseases
(xxiv) In psychiatry include – Depression, psychosis, anxiety, bipolar diseases and Schizoprenia.
(b) Paediatrics including the following -
(i) Common childhood emergencies,
(ii) Basic new born care,
(iii) Normal developmental milestones,
(iv) Accidents and poisonings in children,
(v) Birth defects and counseling including autism,
(vi) Immunization in children,
(vii) Recognizing children with special needs and management, and
(viii) National programmes related to child health.
Syllabus of Paper - II
(a) Surgery
(Surgery including ENT, Ophthalmology, Traumatology and Orthopaedics)
(I) General Surgery
- i) Wounds
- ii) Infections
iii) Tumours
- iv) Lymphatic
- v) Blood vessels
- vi) Cysts/sinuses
vii) Head and neck
viii) Breast
- ix) Alimentary tract
- a) Oesophagus
- b) Stomach
- c) Intestines
- d) Anus
- e) Developmental
- x) Liver, Bile, Pancreas
- xi) Spleen
xii) Peritoneum
xiii) Abdominal wall
xiv) Abdominal injuries
(II) Urological Surgery
(III) Neuro Surgery
(IV) Otorhinolaryngology E.N.T.
(V) Thoracic surgery
(VI) Orthopedic surgery
(VII) Ophthalmology
(VIII) Anesthesiology
(IX) Traumatology
(X) Diagnosis and management of common surgical ailments
(XI) Pre-operative and post operative care of surgical patients
(XII) Medicolegal and ethical issues of surgery
(XIII) Wound healing
(XIV) Fluid and electrolyte management in surgery
(XV) Shock patho-physiology and management.
(b) GYNAECOLOGY & OBSTETRICS
(I) OBSTETRICS
- i) Ante-natal conditions
- ii) Intra-natal conditions
iii) Post-natal conditions
- iv) Management of normal labours or complicated labour
(II) GYNAECOLOGY
- i) Questions on applied anatomy
- ii) Questions on applied physiology of menstruation and fertilization
iii) Questions on infections in genital tract
- iv) Questions on neoplasma in the genital tract
- v) Questions on displacement of the uterus
- vi) Normal delivery and safe delivery practices
vii) High risk pregnancy and management
viii) Abortions
- ix) Intra Uterine growth retardation
- x) Medicolegal examination in obgy and Gynae including Rape.
(III) FAMILY PLANNING
- i) Conventional contraceptives
- ii) U.D. and oral pills
iii) Operative procedure, sterilization and organization of programmes in the
urban and rural surroundings
- iv) Medical Termination of Pregnancy
(c) PREVENTIVE SOCIAL AND COMMUNITY MEDICINE
I Social and Community Medicine
II Concept of Health, Disease and Preventive Medicine
III Health Administration and Planning
IV General Epidemiology
V Demography and Health Statistics
VI Communicable Diseases
VII Environmental Health
VIII Nutrition and Health
IX Non-communicable diseases
X Occupational Health
XI Genetics and Health
XII International Health
XIII Medical Sociology and Health Education
XIV Maternal and Child Health
XV National Programmes
XVI Management of common health problems
XVII Ability to monitor national health programmes
XVIII Knowledge of maternal and child wellness
XIX Ability to recognize, investigate, report, plan and manage community health
problems including malnutrition and emergencies
UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021
The admit card is expected in the first week of August 2021 on UPSC official website.
UPSC CMS Interview 2021
The Interview for Personality Test will be intended to serve as a supplement to the computer based examination for testing the General Knowledge and ability of the candidates in the fields of their academic study and also in the nature of a personality test to assess the candidate’s intellectual curiosity, critical powers of assimilation, balance of judgement and alertness of mind, ability for social cohesion, integrity of character, initiative and capability for leadership.
How to apply for UPSC CMS Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested candidates can apply for UPSC CMS 2021 through the online mode on UPSC website from 05 May 2021 to 25 May 2021.