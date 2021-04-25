UPSC CMS 2021 Recruitment Notification Soon @upsc.gov.in: Check Exam Date, Eligibility and Other Updates

UPSC CMS Notification 2021: Union Public Service Commission will be releasing the notification for Combined Medical Service Exam 2021 on 05 May 2021 on its website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates interested to appear for the UPSC CMS Exam 2021 can apply online from 05 May to 25 May on UPSC online website -upsconline.nic.in.



Successful applicants will appear for UPSC CMS 2021 Exam which is scheduled to be held on 29 August 2021 (Sunday) through online mode.

Last year, a total of 559 vacancies were notified for Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service and for Assistant Divisional Medical Officer, Assistant Medical Officer and GDMO

The candidates can check more details on UPSC CMS Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus, application process below:

UPSC CMS Important Dates

UPSC CMS Notification 2021 Date 05 May 2021 UPSC CMS Application Starting Date 05 May 2021 UPSC CMS Registration Last Date 25 May 2021 UPSC CMS Exam Date 2021 29 August 2021 UPSC CMS Admit Card Date 2021 Expected in August 2021

UPSC CMS Vacancy Details

Category-I

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service

Category-II

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways

Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council

General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation

UPSC CMS 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be passed in the written and practical parts of the final MBBS Exam. A candidate who has appeared or has yet to appear at the final M.B.B.S. Examination may also apply.

Age Limit:

Below 32 years

Medical:

Candidates must be physically and medically fit according to the physical/medical standards for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2020 as per regulations contained in Appendix III to the Rules of the Examination.

Selection Process for UPSC CMS 2021

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Computer Based Exam - 500 Marks Interview - 100 Marks

UPSC CMS Exam Pattern

There will be objective-type questions in two parts:

Paper No. of Questions Marks Time Paper 1 - General Medicine and Paediatrics 120 (96 from General Medicine and 24 from Paediatrics) 250 2 hours Paper 2- (a) Surgery, (b) Gynaecology & Obstetrics and (c) Preventive & Social Medicine 120 (40 questions from each part) 250 2 hours Total 240 500

The question Papers (Test Booklets) will be set in English only. There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks

UPSC CMS Syllabus

Syllabus of Paper-I

(a) General Medicine including the following:

(i) Cardiology

(ii) Respiratory diseases

(iii) Gastro-intestinal

(iv) Genito-Urinary

(v) Neurology

(vi) Hematology

(vii) Endocrinology

(viii) Metabolic disorders

(ix) Infections/Communicable Diseases

a) Virus b) Rickets c) Bacterial d) Spirochetal e) Protozoan f) Metazoan g) Fungus

(x) Nutrition/Growth

(xi) Diseases of the skin (Dermatology)

(xii) Musculoskelatal System

(xiii) Psychiatry

(xiv) General

(xv) Emergency Medicine

(xvi) Common Poisoning

(xvii) Snake bite

(xviii) Tropical Medicine

(xix) Critical Care Medicine

(xx) Emphasis on medical procedures

(xxi) Patho physiological basis of diseases

(xxii) Vaccines preventable diseases and Non vaccines preventable diseases

(xxiii) Vitamin deficiency diseases

(xxiv) In psychiatry include – Depression, psychosis, anxiety, bipolar diseases and Schizoprenia.

(b) Paediatrics including the following -

(i) Common childhood emergencies,

(ii) Basic new born care,

(iii) Normal developmental milestones,

(iv) Accidents and poisonings in children,

(v) Birth defects and counseling including autism,

(vi) Immunization in children,

(vii) Recognizing children with special needs and management, and

(viii) National programmes related to child health.

Syllabus of Paper - II

(a) Surgery

(Surgery including ENT, Ophthalmology, Traumatology and Orthopaedics)

(I) General Surgery

i) Wounds ii) Infections

iii) Tumours

iv) Lymphatic v) Blood vessels vi) Cysts/sinuses

vii) Head and neck

viii) Breast

ix) Alimentary tract a) Oesophagus b) Stomach c) Intestines d) Anus e) Developmental x) Liver, Bile, Pancreas xi) Spleen

xii) Peritoneum

xiii) Abdominal wall

xiv) Abdominal injuries

(II) Urological Surgery

(III) Neuro Surgery

(IV) Otorhinolaryngology E.N.T.

(V) Thoracic surgery

(VI) Orthopedic surgery

(VII) Ophthalmology

(VIII) Anesthesiology

(IX) Traumatology

(X) Diagnosis and management of common surgical ailments

(XI) Pre-operative and post operative care of surgical patients

(XII) Medicolegal and ethical issues of surgery

(XIII) Wound healing

(XIV) Fluid and electrolyte management in surgery

(XV) Shock patho-physiology and management.

(b) GYNAECOLOGY & OBSTETRICS

(I) OBSTETRICS

i) Ante-natal conditions ii) Intra-natal conditions

iii) Post-natal conditions

iv) Management of normal labours or complicated labour

(II) GYNAECOLOGY

i) Questions on applied anatomy ii) Questions on applied physiology of menstruation and fertilization

iii) Questions on infections in genital tract

iv) Questions on neoplasma in the genital tract v) Questions on displacement of the uterus vi) Normal delivery and safe delivery practices

vii) High risk pregnancy and management

viii) Abortions

ix) Intra Uterine growth retardation x) Medicolegal examination in obgy and Gynae including Rape.

(III) FAMILY PLANNING

i) Conventional contraceptives ii) U.D. and oral pills

iii) Operative procedure, sterilization and organization of programmes in the

urban and rural surroundings

iv) Medical Termination of Pregnancy

(c) PREVENTIVE SOCIAL AND COMMUNITY MEDICINE

I Social and Community Medicine

II Concept of Health, Disease and Preventive Medicine

III Health Administration and Planning

IV General Epidemiology

V Demography and Health Statistics

VI Communicable Diseases

VII Environmental Health

VIII Nutrition and Health

IX Non-communicable diseases

X Occupational Health

XI Genetics and Health

XII International Health

XIII Medical Sociology and Health Education

XIV Maternal and Child Health

XV National Programmes

XVI Management of common health problems

XVII Ability to monitor national health programmes

XVIII Knowledge of maternal and child wellness

XIX Ability to recognize, investigate, report, plan and manage community health

problems including malnutrition and emergencies

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021

The admit card is expected in the first week of August 2021 on UPSC official website.

UPSC CMS Interview 2021

The Interview for Personality Test will be intended to serve as a supplement to the computer based examination for testing the General Knowledge and ability of the candidates in the fields of their academic study and also in the nature of a personality test to assess the candidate’s intellectual curiosity, critical powers of assimilation, balance of judgement and alertness of mind, ability for social cohesion, integrity of character, initiative and capability for leadership.

How to apply for UPSC CMS Recruitment 2021 ?



Interested candidates can apply for UPSC CMS 2021 through the online mode on UPSC website from 05 May 2021 to 25 May 2021.

UPSC Website