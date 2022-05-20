UPSC CMS 2022 Interview Date Announced on upsc.gov.in, Check Combined Medical Services Exam Time table here

UPSC CMS 2022 Interview Date: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview dates for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the interview can download the exam timetable notice from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the commission has decided to conduct Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 on 17 July 2022 in two shifts. i.e. Morning (9.30 AM to 11.30 AM) and Afternoon (2.00 PM to 4.00 PM). Candidates can check UPSC CMS 2022 Interview Time table in the provided table.

Date and Day Time Subject Paper – I (Code No. 1) 17th July, 2022

(Sunday) 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM General Medicine and

Paediatrics Paper – II (Code No. 2) 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM (a)Surgery

(b)Gynaecology& Obstetrics

(c)Preventive & Social Medicine

UPSC CMS 2022 Interview Details

Candidates are advised to keep ready the following documents in original along with their self attested copies soon after the declaration of the result of the written part of the exam.

Matriculation/Secondary School Examination Certificate or its equivalent showing date of birth (2) Degree/Provisional Degree Certificate/Marks sheet showing clearly having passed degree examination and eligible for award of degree.

All qualified candidates eligible for SSB interviews will carry their original Matriculation/Secondary School Examination Certificate as also their Degree/Provisional Degree Certificate/Marks sheet with them while going to the Services Selection Centres for SSB interviews. Candidates who have not yet qualified for the final year Degree examination must carry with them a certificate in original from the Principal of the College/Institution stating that the candidate has appeared/is appearing at the final year Degree examination. Candidates who do not carry the above certificates with them while going to the Services Selection Centres shall not be allowed to appear for the SSB interview.