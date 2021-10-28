UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Easy Steps Here

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021 has been released by Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and other details here.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021. The candidates who applied for UPSC CMS Recruitment 2021 Exam can download their call letters through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The link for downloading UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021 will be available till 21 November 2021. The candidates can download UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021 before the closure of the admits card downloading window.

In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - web-upsc[at]nic[dot]in.

UPSC CMS Recruitment Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 21 November 2021 across the country. The downloading link for UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021 can be directly accessed by scrolling down.

If you are having a problem downloading an e-Admit card using the suggested browsers then clear the cache and cookies of the browser using the browser setting. In case if you are still unable to download the e-Admit card then please try to download the admit card using other computer machine.

If the candidate is blocked by the server in case of repetitive downloading please contact UPSC Administrator immediately through e-mail: - web-upsc@nic.in to unblock the downloading.

How to Download UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new window. Now, Enter your registration, roll number, date of birth and click on the submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021

Instructions:

The candidates are required to bring the e-Admit Card (print out) along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021.