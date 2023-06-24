UPSC CMS Admit Card 2023: Download Combined Medical Service Call Letter at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2023: The Union Public Service Commission released the admit card for UPSC CMS Exam 2023. Check Direct to download UPSC CMS Call Letter from the official website of UPSC i.e. upsconline.nic.in. Check Steps to Download Here.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2023 has been released by the examination authority 'Union Public Service Commission'. UPSC CMSA admit card is available to download at upsconline.nic.in. To download CMS candidates have to provide Roll No./Registration ID and Date Of Birth/Password. Candidates are advised to verify the personal and examination details mentioned in the admit card and in case of any discrepancy, they are advised to get it corrected through the officials before the exam.

UPSC CDS exam is scheduled to be conducted online on July 16, 2023.

UPSC CDS Admit Card Download

How to Download UPSC CDS Admit Card 2023:

To download UPSC Admit Card, a candidate is required to provide the registration number/roll number & date of birth. Candidates can check the below steps to download the admit card from the official website-

Go to the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in .

Click on the ‘Download e-admit card for UPSC CMS exam 2023’ given under ‘What’s new’.

Take the print of instructions given on the website

Now download your admit card and enter the login credentials on the space provided.

Check the details given in the admit card and download it for future reference.

Once candidates download the admit card they are advised to check all details printed on the UPSC CDS e-admit card and in case of any discrepancy or mistake they must contact UPSC immediately. The admit card consists of all necessary information like registration number, exam date, venue, reporting time, examination timing, COVID-19 instructions, and other details. Therefore candidates are advised to carefully check and read all the instructions they have to follow while appearing for the examination as the examination schedule and time. Candidates are advised not to forget to take a hard copy of the admit card to the exam hall else without it, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the hall.