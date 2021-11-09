UPSC CSE 2020 Answer Key for Prelims Released, Download @upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE 2020 Answer Key has been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on upsc.gov.in. Check PDF Link below.

UPSC CSE 2020 Answer Key Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the answer key UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2020. Candidates can download UPSC Answer Key through online mode from official website i.e. upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE 2020 Answer Key Link for General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 is available below. The candidates who participated in prelims exam for Civil Service Posts can also download UPSC Civil Service Answer Key through the prescribed link.

UPSC CSE 2020 Answer Key Download Links:

General Studies Paper 1

General Studies Paper 2

How to Download UPSC CSE 2020 Answer Key ?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Go to ‘Recruitment’ Tab then click on ‘Answer Key’

Now, click on the PDF Links given against ‘General Studies Paper - I’ and ‘General Studies Paper - II’ under Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020

Download UPSC CSE Answer Key PDF

UPSC Prelims exam was held on 04 October 2020, and the result has been declared on 23 October 2020.UPSC CSE mains exam was conducted from 08 January 2021 to 17 January 2021 and UPSC Civil Service Mains Result was announced on 23rd March 2021.

A total of 761 candidates are shortlisted for Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B for the year 2020, against 836 vacancies.