UPSC CSE 2020: New Guidelines issued for Candidates Appearing in Prelims Exam

After a great tussle and ambiguity over the Prelims exam date, UPSC has released the admit cards for Civil Services Prelims exam 2020. The exam is scheduled for October 4 and the candidates appearing for the exam need to follow the new guidelines mentioned in the admit card.

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Subject-Wise Study Material for Preparation/ Revision

Masks/ Face Covers Compulsory for Appearing in the UPSC Prelims exam 2020

In the guidelines mentioned, UPSC states that “ Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue.” Considering the concerns over the safety of the candidates as well as the invigilators, the use of masks or face covers has been deemed compulsory for appearing in the exam. However, candidates will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the Examination functionaries.

Candidates to Carry Hand Sanitizer in Transparent Bottles

The commission has allowed the candidates to carry their own hand sanitizers in transparent bottles. It further mentions that candidates need to follow COVID-19 norms of 'social distancing' as well as 'personal hygiene' inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 Admit Card Released

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2020 today on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website. The admit card would be available to aspirants on the official website from September 1 to October 4, 2020. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam is scheduled for October 4, 2020.





