UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 Admit Card Released @upsc.gov.in: Download Now

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2020 today on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website. The admit card would be available to aspirants on the official website from September 1 to October 4, 2020. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam is scheduled for October 4, 2020.

The UPSC will conduct the Civil Services 2020 Prelims exam on October 4. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 31 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the exam schedule released by the UPSC, the main exam for Civil Services 2020 selection will be held in January 8,9,10,16,& 17.

SC Advocate Alakh Alok wrote the letter on behalf of a group of UPSC aspirants who are concerned about their safety in the pandemic situation to postpone the exam considering the safety of the candidates. It is to be noted that an average of seventy thousand COVID-19 cases is being reported each day. In such a situation conducting the exam with almost 10 lakh aspirants with all safety measures practiced would be a tough task. Hence he has requested the chairman to consider the request and postpone the exam till the COVID-19 impact is reduced in the entire country.

However, the commission has not accepted the request posed by the advocate and the admit cards for the UPSC Prelims exam 2020 has been released today.

