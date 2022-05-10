UPSC CSE Admit Card 2022 (Out) @upsconline.nic.in: Download Civil Service Pre Hall Ticket Here

UPSC CSE Admit Card 2022 has been released at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can check the download link, the steps to download for UPSC IAS Pre Call Letter Here.

UPSC CSE Admit Card 2022 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on 10 May, uploaded the admit card for the Civil Service Prelims Exam 2022 (CSE 2022) which is scheduled to be held on 05 June 2022 all over the country. Aspirants can now download UPSC CSE Pre Admit Card by visiting the official website (upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in) or through the UPSC CSE Admit Card Link provided on this page. After taking the printout of the admit card, they can check their exam centre and appear on the scheduled date and time along with the admit card and instructions. We have provided the easy steps to download UPSC IAS Admit Card and Other Details below:

How to Download UPSC CSE Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in and the click on the link given on the homepage

Step 2: A new page will open - https://upsconline.nic.in. Now, click on ‘Download’ and then on ‘Click Here’ given under ‘Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022’

Step 3: At this step, you are required to all the instructions related to the exam and take out the print of the same as it is mandatory

Step 4: Click on ‘Yes’

Step 5: Provide your ‘Registration Id’ and ‘By Roll Number’ and 'Date of Birth'

Step 6: Download UPSC Civil Service Admit Card

In case, you find any problem in downloading UPSC Admit Card for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 or a discrepancy is noticed in the e-admit card, then you can e-mail on - web-upsc@nic.in (For Technical Problem), uscsp-upsc@nic.in (For Applicant Data Problem).

What Should I Carry at UPSC CSE Exam Centre ?

Print out of the admit card Print out of the instructions One Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card Sanitiser Blue Ball Pen Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-Admit Card will have to bring a photo identity proof and two passport size photographs one for each session for appearing in the Examination with an undertaking.

UPSC CSE Exam 2022 Details

The exam will be offline. You will be given 180 multiple-choice questions from General Studies (100 questions) and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT- 80 Questions). There will be negative marking for each wrong answer.

UPSC CSE Result 2022

UPSC IAS Prelims is qualifying in nature. Those who pass this exam will be called for UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2022. The commission will release a list of the qualified candidates mentioning their roll number in the month of June or July 2022.

After the interview, 861 candidates will be recommended for various services and posts to be filled through Civil Services Examination (CSE) for the year 2022.

