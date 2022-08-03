UPSC Engineering Service Mains Result 2022 (Out): Download ESE PDF Here

UPSC Engineering Service Mains Result 2022 Link is available on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the result PDF from here.

UPSC Engineering Services Mains Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the mains exam for Engineering Services 2022 on its official website i.e. upsc.gov.in. Students can download UPSC ESE Mains Result and check the list of candidates selected for the interview round.

UPSC Engineering Service Mains Result Link is given below in this article:

How to Download UPSC Engineering Service Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in Now, click on ‘Written Result (with name): Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2022’ Download UPSC ESE Result PDF Check the roll numbers of selected candidates

What is After UPSC ESE Result 2022 ?

The shortlisted candidates will be required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), on the official website of UPSC Online i.e.https://upsconline.nic.in. The link will be available from 05 August to 17 August 2022 till 06.00 P.M.

The candidates can check the important instructions regarding filling up of DAF and submitting the same once available on the website.

The details related to the interview such as the date and time will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of the interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through an eSummon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission’s Website.