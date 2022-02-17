UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Exam on 20th February 2022: Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam 2022 on 20th February 2022 to fill up 247 vacancies. Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to crack the UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 as well as Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines.

UPSC ESE 2022 Last-Minute Tips & Exam Day Instructions: The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2022 on 20th February 2022. Candidates appearing for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam 2022 can download the UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022 from 31st January 2022 to 20th February 2022. The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination is expected to be approximately 247 including 8 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The selection process will consist of three stages: Stage-I (Preliminary Exam), Stage-II (Main Exam), and Stage-III (Personality Test). In this article, we have shared the UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2022 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines.

UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Release of UPSC ESE Notification 2022 22nd September 2021 Start of ESE Online Application 22nd September 2021 Last Date of Online Application 12th October 2021 UPSC ESE 2022 Admit Card Download Dates 31st January 2022 to 20th February 2022 UPSC ESE 2022 Prelims Exam Date 20th February 2022 UPSC ESE 2022 Main Exam Date 26th June 2022

UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2022 Exam Pattern

UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) Preliminary/Stage-I

The Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage‐I) Examination will consist of two objective-type questions papers (multiple choices) and carry a maximum of 500 marks (Paper 1 – 200 Marks & Paper II – 300 Marks). Only those candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Preliminary/Stage‐I Examination in the year will be eligible for admission to the Main/Stage‐II Examination.

Category‐I Civil Engineering

Subject Duration Maximum Marks Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude) 2 hrs. 200 Paper‐II (Civil Engineering) 3 hrs. 300 Total 500

Category‐II Mechanical Engineering

Subject Duration Maximum Marks Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude) 2 hrs. 200 Paper‐II (Mechanical Engineering) 3 hrs. 300 Total 500

Category‐III Electrical Engineering

Subject Duration Maximum Marks Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude) 2 hrs. 200 Paper‐II (Electrical Engineering) 3 hrs. 300 Total 500

Category‐IV Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

Subject Duration Maximum Marks Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude) 2 hrs. 200 Paper‐II (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering) 3 hrs. 300 Total 500

UPSC Engineering Services Prelims 2022 Exam: Best 7 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, important topics, important questions, exam patterns, cut-off marks, and other important exam guidelines is crucial to avoid any mistakes. The total duration of the examination is 2 hours for Paper-1 General Studies and Engineering Aptitude and 3 hours for Paper-2 Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom Engineering.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answer; Avoid Guesswork

There will be a penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type of question papers. There are four alternatives for the answers to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one‐third (1/3rd) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers happen to be correct and there will be same penalty as above for that question. If a question is left blank i.e., no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

3. Do not take up new topics

Candidates are not advised to take up new topics a day before the exam. They should strengthen what they have prepared so far. Revisit your bookmarks, important topics, work on your strong areas. Read General Awareness (Current issues of national and international importance relating to social, economic, and industrial development) to keep yourself updated with the latest events and information.

4. Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates should allot as much time as possible to practice Engineering Aptitude covering Logical Reasoning and Analytical ability. Candidates should allot as much time as possible to practice mock test papers, previous years’ question papers with a timer to learn to adapt to the exam setting.

5. Check Section-wise important topics & last-minute preparation tips

In UPSC ESE/IES 2021, the difficulty level of the paper-1 and paper-2 was moderate to difficult. Candidates should go through the important topics for UPSC ESE/IES 2022. Candidates are advised to read carefully “Special Instructions to the candidates for Conventional Type Tests and Objective Type Tests” (Appendix III Part A and Part B). For both writing and marking answers in the OMR sheet [Answer Sheet] in objective type papers, candidates must use black ball pen only. Pens with any other colours are prohibited. Do not use Pencil or ink pen.

Check UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Syllabus Subject-wise & Important Topics

6. Check Latest Exam Time-Table and Shift-Timings

DATE AND DAY TIME SUBJECT 20th February, 2022 (SUNDAY) 10.00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon GENERAL STUDIES AND ENGINEERING APTITUDE PAPER (PAPER-I) (OBJECTIVE) (2 hours duration) ( 200 Marks) 2.00 P.M. TO 5:00 P.M. CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONICS & TELECOM. ENGG. (DISCIPLINE- SPECIFIC PAPER) (PAPER-II) (OBJECTIVE) (3 hours duration) ( 300 Marks)

7. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

The candidates are advised to take a printout of the e-Admit Card well in advance to avoid last minute rush. The admitted candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards for the Examination and take a printout thereof. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination along with the proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application) such as Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/ Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government.

UPSC Engineering Services Prelims 2022 Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned. Entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:50 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 P.M. for the Afternoon Session. Candidates should also note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other Examination Venue except the Examination Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card.

2. Candidates will be permitted articles mentioned below for Exam-related purposes:

Battery‐operated pocket calculators of "non‐programmable" type only, mathematical/engineering/ drawing instruments, including a flat rule divided on the edges into inches and tens of an inch and into centimeters and millimeters, a slide rule, set squares, a protractor, and a pair of compasses, pencils, coloured pencils, mapping pens, eraser, T‐square and drawing board for use wherever necessary. NOTE: Candidates are not allowed to bring with them any "Tables or Charts" for use in the Examination Hall.

3. Tables to be supplied by UPSC: If it is considered necessary for answering the questions set in any paper, the Commission may supply any of the following for reference purpose only:

(i) Mathematical/Physical/Chemical and Engineering Tables (including Logarithmic Tables);

(ii) Steam Table (including Mollier Diagrams for Temperature up to 800•C and Pressure up to 500 Kgf/Cm);

(iii) National Building Code of India 1970 or 1983 Group 2 Part VI;

(iv) Any other special articles as may be necessary for the candidates to answer the questions set in the question paper. After conclusion of the examination, return the above items to the Invigilator.

4. Candidates need to adhere strictly to the list of COVID-Appropriate items permitted in the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam.

(i) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(ii) Gloves

(iii) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle)

(iv) Personal hand sanitizer

(v) Black Ball Point Pen

(vi) Exam related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc)

(vii) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

NOTE: Mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches (including Digital Watches) etc. or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device are banned inside the Examination Hall.

5. Candidates should install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile reflecting their risk factors. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed entry.

6. Candidates should maintain a safe social distance from one another and stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

7. Conduct in Examination Hall: No candidates should misbehave in any manner or create disorderly scene in the Examination Hall or harass the staff employed by the Commission for the conduct of the examination. Any such misconduct will be severely penalised. Candidates are not allowed to leave the Examination Hall before the expiry of prescribed time period of the examination.