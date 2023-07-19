UPSC EPFO Result 2023 Date: EO AO Merit List on upsc.gov.in Soon, Check Cut Off Marks

UPSC EPFO ​​Result 2023: The result of the UPSC EPFO ​​AO and EO exam can be released soon. According to various media reports, this result can be released on the official website by the end of July. Check here how much merit will go.

UPSC EPFO Result 2023: UPSC EPFO ​​Result 2023 can be declared in the last week of July. The result will be declared on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who qualify for the UPSC EPFO ​​Exam 2023 will be called for the interview round. We will provide the direct link to the UPSC EPFO ​​Result on this page as soon as it is announced officially.

The UPSC EPFO was conducted on July 02, 2023, in offline mode at approximately 79 centres for 577 posts for which approximately 9.5 Lakhs filled out the form.

After the release of EPFO ​​results, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will also release UPSC EPFO ​​DAF on its official website. Candidates who qualify for the EPFO ​​exam have to fill out the Detailed Application Form (DAF) carefully. Candidates have to fill very carefully the details in the detailed application form. UPSC EPFO ​​DAF will become the base for the questions that will be asked in the interview.

UPSC EPFO Result 2023

After the release of the result, the candidates can check their results by clicking on the direct link given below –

UPSC EPFO ​​EO/AO Result 2023 Click Here (To be available)

How to download UPSC EPFO ​​EO AO Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results by following the steps below.

Go to the official website of UPSC

Click on Click on Result

Now find the EPFO ​​Result link in it.

On clicking the link, candidates will be redirected to that page

Click on it and PDF will open on the screen

Use Ctrl+F to find your name or roll number

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

UPSC EPFO Answer Key

The UPSC EPFO final answer keys will be released by UPSC once the selection process is completed. The final answer keys will be considered the authoritative reference for evaluating the performance of candidates and determining their scores.

UPSC EPFO 2023: Expected Cut Off

The UPSC EPFO cut-off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for UPSC EPFO 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

Category Expected Cut-Off (Maximum Marks 300) General 169.5±5 EWS 160±5 OBC 150.5±5 SC 140.5±5 ST 130.5±5

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary cutoff we do not claim that this is the actual cutoff, the cutoff may vary according to the actual number of attempts, and difficulty level

UPSC EPFO 2023 Previous Year Cut off

Below we have tabulated the previous year cut off for UPSC EPFO as released by the commission

UPSC EPFO EO/AO Cut-off 2022 Category Written Test Interview Final Cut-off General 187.39 59 259.33 OBC 173.12 45 244.51 SC 160.51 40 234.39 ST 156.3 40 231.87 EWS 171.43 50 246.08 PH-HI 101.67 40 169.28 PH-OH 154.61 40 242.99

UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis

we have shared the UPSC EPFO exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of topics, and subtopics. Check out the article to read about the UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis

UPSC EPFO Question Paper

UPSC EPFO's question paper offers valuable insight to aspiring candidates into the trending topics and types of questions that are being asked. The UPSC EPFO question paper 2023 is the most beneficial and trusted source of information to get the actual level of examination.