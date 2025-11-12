UPSC EPFO Eligibility Criteria 2025 – Check Age Limit, Qualification, Nationality & Relaxations Here

UPSC EPFO Eligibility Criteria 2025: UPSC has released the notification for the recruitment of candidates for the posts of EO/ AO and APFC in EPFO. Those who are interested in applying for the positions at EPFO must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university and be within the age limit of 30 years (for EO/AO) or 35 years (for APFC) as on the date specified in the official notification. There are also age relaxations provided based on reservations.
UPSC EPFO Eligibility Criteria 2025
It is advised to the applicants that go through the detailed notification carefully before applying for the UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025. Candidates must check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official notification released by the UPSC. Check whether you satisfy all the mentioned eligibility conditions that are required to apply for the UPSC EPFO recruitment. The candidates who met all the eligibility criteria are only allowed to apply for the recruitment. The key parameters for eligibility include age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and category‐wise relaxations.
UPSC EPFO Age Limit 2025
The UPSC EPFO age limit is an important parameter in the application process. As per the official notification, the candidates must meet the age limit criteria in order to apply for the UPSC EO/ AO and APFC posts. The UPSC EPFO age limit 2025 is mentioned below:
-
The minimum age required to apply is 21 years.
-
The maximum age varies by post:
|
Post
|
Maximum Age
|
EO/AO (Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer)
|
30 years
|
APFC (Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner)
|
35 years
UPSC EPFO Age Limit Relaxation
UPSC also provides age relaxation as per the category of the candidates. The age relaxation for UPSC EO/AO and APFC posts are mentioned below:
|
Category
|
EO / AO
|
APFC
|
OBCs
|
3 years
|
3 years
|
SCs
|
5 years
|
5 years
|
STs
|
5 years
|
-
|
PwBDs
|
10 years
|
10 years
UPSC EPFO Educational Qualification
Another parameter in the eligibility criteria is the educational qualifications. The candidates who are going to apply for the UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025 must ensure that they possess the following essential qualifications, otherwise their applications will be rejected.
-
EO / AO Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from recognised university or institute. The post is permanent. Group- “B”, Non-Ministerial.
-
APFC Educational Qualification: Degree of a recognised University or Equivalent.
-
Desirable: Diploma in Company Law/Labour Laws/Public Administration. The post is permanent. Group- “A”, Non-Ministerial
UPSC EPFO Eligibility Criteria 2025: Nationality
A Candidate must be either:
-
a citizen of India, or
-
a subject of Nepal, or
-
a subject of Bhutan, or
-
a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or
-
a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka or East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania(formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.
