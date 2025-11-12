UPSC EPFO Eligibility Criteria 2025 – Check Age Limit, Qualification, Nationality & Relaxations Here

UPSC EPFO Eligibility Criteria 2025: UPSC has released the notification for the recruitment of candidates for the posts of EO/ AO and APFC in EPFO. Those who are interested in applying for the positions at EPFO must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university and be within the age limit of 30 years (for EO/AO) or 35 years (for APFC) as on the date specified in the official notification. There are also age relaxations provided based on reservations.

Download the UPSC EPFO Syllabus

Downlaod the UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers

UPSC EPFO Eligibility Criteria 2025

It is advised to the applicants that go through the detailed notification carefully before applying for the UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025. Candidates must check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official notification released by the UPSC. Check whether you satisfy all the mentioned eligibility conditions that are required to apply for the UPSC EPFO recruitment. The candidates who met all the eligibility criteria are only allowed to apply for the recruitment. The key parameters for eligibility include age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and category‐wise relaxations.