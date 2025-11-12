Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
UPSC EPFO Eligibility Criteria 2025 – Check Age Limit, Qualification, Nationality & Relaxations Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 12, 2025, 13:00 IST

UPSC EPFO Eligibility Criteria 2025: UPSC conducts the EPFO exam to appoint Enforcement Officers/ Account Officers (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC) in Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). This year there are 56 vacancies for EO/ AO and 74 vacancies for APFC. Check the eligibility criteria for the UPSC EO/ AO AND APFC posts in this article.

UPSC EPFO Eligibility Criteria 2025: UPSC has released the notification for the recruitment of candidates for the posts of EO/ AO and APFC in EPFO. Those who are interested in applying for the positions at EPFO must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university and be within the age limit of 30 years (for EO/AO) or 35 years (for APFC) as on the date specified in the official notification. There are also age relaxations provided based on reservations. 

UPSC EPFO Eligibility Criteria 2025

It is advised to the applicants that go through the detailed notification carefully before applying for the UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025. Candidates must check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official notification released by the UPSC. Check whether you satisfy all the mentioned eligibility conditions that are required to apply for the UPSC EPFO recruitment. The candidates who met all the eligibility criteria are only allowed to apply for the recruitment. The key parameters for eligibility include age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and category‐wise relaxations.

UPSC EPFO Age Limit 2025

The UPSC EPFO age limit is an important parameter in the application process. As per the official notification, the candidates must meet the age limit criteria in order to apply for the UPSC EO/ AO and APFC posts. The UPSC EPFO age limit 2025 is mentioned below:

  • The minimum age required to apply is 21 years.

  • The maximum age varies by post:

Post

Maximum Age

EO/AO (Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer)

30 years

APFC (Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner)

35 years

UPSC EPFO Age Limit Relaxation

UPSC also provides age relaxation as per the category of the candidates. The age relaxation for UPSC EO/AO and APFC posts are mentioned below:

Category

EO / AO

APFC

OBCs

3 years

3 years

SCs

5 years

5 years

STs

5 years

-

PwBDs

10 years

10 years

UPSC EPFO Educational Qualification

Another parameter in the eligibility criteria is the educational qualifications. The candidates who are going to apply for the UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025 must ensure that they possess the following essential qualifications, otherwise their applications will be rejected.

  • EO / AO Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from recognised university or institute. The post is permanent. Group- “B”, Non-Ministerial.

  • APFC Educational Qualification: Degree of a recognised University or Equivalent.

    • Desirable: Diploma in Company Law/Labour Laws/Public Administration. The post is permanent. Group- “A”, Non-Ministerial

UPSC EPFO Eligibility Criteria 2025: Nationality

A Candidate must be either:

  • a citizen of India, or

  • a subject of Nepal, or

  • a subject of Bhutan, or

  • a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

  • a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka or East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania(formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

