UPSC ESE 2020 Result Out @upsc.gov.in: Download IES Selection List Here, 302 Candidates Recommended for Engineering Service

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission has releases the final result of Engineering Services 2020 (ESE 2020). The candidates can download ESE Result from UPSC official website - upsc.gov.in. UPSC 2020 ESE Result have made on the basis of written exam held in October 2020 and interview held in March and April 2021.

UPSC ESE Final Result Link is also given below. Candidates can download UPSC IES Service Result 2020, directly, through the link.

UPSC ESE Final Result Download Link

A total of 302 candidates are shortlisted for UPSC Engineering Services 2020 as follow:

Civil - 127 Candidates Mechanical Engineering - 38 Candidates Electrical Engineering - 32 Candidates Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering - 75 Candidates



UPSC ESE Marks 2020

UPSC ESE mark sheet shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of result.

The offer of appointment to the candidates, whose results have been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents (awaited from such candidates) and clears their provisional status. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months [i.e. upto 11/07/2021] from the date of declaration of final result. Such provisional candidates will have to submit their original documents to the Commission only. If any candidate fails to submit the requisite documents, as required by the Commission, within the above prescribed period, his/her candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

