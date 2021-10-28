UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2021 OUT, Download Engineering Services Call Letter from Here

UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2021 has been released by Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in, Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and other details here.

UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released the UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2021 on its website. All those who have successfully qualified in the UPSC ESE Prelims Exam can now download their mains exam call letter through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The link to the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021 has been activated at the official website of UPSC. The candidates will be able to download their call letters till 21 November 2021. All the candidates are advised to download UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2021 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. The exam is scheduled to be held on 21 November 2021 across the country. The candidates are advised to prepare themselves for the exam.

How to Download UPSC ESE (Engineering Services) Mains Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads 'UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2021' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. The candidates can download UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2021 by entering their roll number or registration number. Then, the admit card along with the exam centre details will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2021

Instructions:

The candidates are advised to read all important instructions given on the admit card. The candidates are required to Bring this e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result.

The candidates are required to enter the Examination Hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination. Entry to the Examination Venue closes 10 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement of the examination in each Session i.e 08:50 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed entry into the Examination Venue after the closure of the entry.

Candidates are advised to visit their Examination Venue at least one day in advance and familiarize themselves with the itinerary to avoid the last-minute hassle in their own interest. They should reach the Examination Venue on the day of Examination well in time for frisking.

Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue.

The candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitiser (small size) in a transparent bottle.

Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the Examination functionaries.

UPSC ESE Mains Exam Pattern

The Engineering Services (Main/stage‐II) Examination will consist of two conventional type papers in Engineering Discipline specific with a duration of three hours and maximum marks of 600 (300 Marks in each paper). Stage‐III will consist of Personality Test carrying 200 Marks. Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the Stage‐I: Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage‐I) and Stage‐II: Engineering Services (Main/Stage‐II) Examination as may be fixed by the Commission as per its discretion, shall be summoned by them for Stage‐III (Personality Test). The number of candidates to be summoned for the Personality Test will be about twice the number of vacancies to be filled.