UPSC Forest Service Mains DAF II 2022-23 Schedule Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

UPSC Forest Service Mains DAF II 2022-23 Update: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF)- II for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022 on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified in the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022 can fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF)- II from the link available on the official website of UPSC-upsc.gov.in.



As per the short notice released, Commission has uploaded the DAF-II on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022 for appearing in Personality Test (PT) will have to send the same available on the official website.

You can access the UPSC Forest Service Mains DAF II 2023 Update directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPSC Forest Service Mains DAF II 2023 Update

In a bid to fill the UPSC Forest Service Mains DAF II 2023, candidates will have to provide your login credentials including Roll Number/Name/Date Of Birth/Mobile No/E-mail Address and other credentials to the link available on the official website.



The link will be available on the official website till 17 January 2023 (till 6.00 P.M.). Candidates are required to mandatorily indicate order of preferences of Zones/Cadres in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) before the last date for the same.



How To Download: UPSC Forest Service Mains DAF II 2023 Update