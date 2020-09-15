UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: UPSC Topper Pradeep Singh Shares 20 Days Revision Strategy

UPSC: UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 exam is just 20 days away and aspirants are working hard day and night for its preparation. The last month before the exam is usually spent on the revision of the syllabus - both current & static. A well-planned revision in these last days will not only help the aspirant to memorize and retain the details till the exam but also perform well to clear the UPSC exam. In this article, we have shared the last 20 days subject wise current affairs study plan suggested by the UPSC (IAS) 2019 AIR Pradeep Singh.

Science & Technology

➨ Defense Sector

Key focus areas:

Requirements of the Defense sector (eg: rqt. of 40 squadrons in the IAF)

Rafale fighter plane - main specifications

Tejas fighter plane

➨ Space Sector

Key focus areas:

Recent launches or plans for the future

➨ New Technology

Key focus areas:

Blockchain Technology

Artificial Intelligence

IoT

Quantum Technology - “Quantum Supremacy”, Applications of Quantum Computer

Environment

Various organizations related to environment protection and their Chairmans’

Various acts related to environment protection

Rules - Waste Management rules, CRZ regulations

New Species Found

Newly added species in the ‘endangered’ and ‘critically endangered” section of the IUCN list

Agriculture Sector

Pro Tip: If you do not know the answer for questions based on the environment, it is better to skip it rather to guess the answer. More questions are asked from this section because the Indian Forest Services Prelims is clubbed with the Civil Services Prelims exam. Hence, avoid guess answering.

Indian Polity

Various schemes launched, Ministries attached to the schemes, Objective of the schemes

Geography

➨ Map-Based Topics

Indian Geography - focus on longitudes & latitudes

World Geography - Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South China Sea, straits

➨ National Sites

Newly added National Parks

New Sites Added to Ramsar list

Reports & Indexes

Various reports issued by the World Bank, IMF

India’s position on the various indexes compared to other countries (like in comparison to other BRICS countries in the list etc.)

Economics

Various reports published by SEBI, RBI, Ministry of Finance

Various steps taken by RBI in recent times (eg: moratorium and related facts)

New terms added in the Economic Survey 2020 (eg: taxpayer charter)

Various committees and their chairman

History

Places excavated in recent times

Various events in history that completed 25, 50, 100 or 200 years in 2020

Tips by the UPSC Topper

Revise the current affairs daily for the next 20 days.

Clear confusions on various topics

Do not start with any new topic in the last days

Make your revision comprehensive and exclusive

Attempt the exam with a calm and composed mind

