UPSC IAS Exam Date 2020 Update: UPSC Civil Service Exam Date Expected Soon @upsc.gov.in

UPSC IAS Exam Dates 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the exam date of Civil Service (Preliminary) Exam 2020 on its official website upsc.gov.in. Earlier, on 04 May 2020, a notification was issued by the UPSC regarding the postpone of the UPSC IAS Exam 2020, According to UPSC Civil Service Exam Notice, the situation will be assessed on 20 May 2020 and after that UPSC IAS New Exam Date shall be announced. However, there could be delay in the release of the exam dates as the lockdown is extended for more 14 days i.e. upto 31 May 2020. Also, the exam is not expected to be conducted before June and July 2020.

UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam was sheduled to be held on 31 May 2020 and was postponed due to nation-wide lockdown, as a safety measure against Coronavirus (COVID- 19) spread.

As per the notice issued by UPSC on 04 May 2020 “The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020, scheduled to be held on May 31, 2020 therefore stands deferred. Since this examination also serves as the screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, the schedule for the Indian Forest Service Examination is also deferred. The situation will be reviewed again on May 20 2020 and fresh dates for these examinations shall be notified on the UPSC website in due course”. Read full details through the link below:



UPSC IAS Pre Exam Postponed Notice 2020

Other than this, UPSC has also postponed the Personality Test for remaining candidates for the Civil Services Examination 2019. UPSC Civil Service Personality Test was scheduled between 23 March and 03 April 2020.

Also, UPSC IES/ISS 2020 (Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination) Notice, UPSC CMS 2020 (Combined Medical Services Examination) Notice, UPSC Central Armed Police Forces Exam 2020 and UPSC NDA & Naval Academy Exam 2020 were deffered by the commission.

UPSC IAS 2020 Notification was released on 05 February 2020 and the last date fpr registration was 03 March 2020. Approx 9 lakhs candidates have applied for the exam across India

All such candidates who have applied for UPSC Civil Pre Exam, are advised to keep a track on this page for UPSC IAS Exam 2020 Updates