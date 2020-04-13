UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020 - Give Clarity On Date of Civil Service Exam: Shashi Tharoor to Union Minister Jitendra Singh

With almost 6 weeks to go for the UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) exam, aspirants are eagerly waiting for the clarification on the postponement of the Prelims exam.

In response to the same issue, Veteran Congress leader Mr. Shashi Tharoor has sought clarification from the Government about the re-scheduling of the Civil Services exam on his twitter handle.

The Congress MP quoted “Each year about 9 lakh students appear for the coveted UPSC exams to join the prestigious civil services. But so far no aspirant has a clue whether the Preliminary exam will go ahead as scheduled on May 31st or be postponed. @DrJitendraSingh please clarify, am deluged w/queries!”

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has brought the country to a stand-still. It is to be noted that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which conducts many competitive examinations in the country has deferred all the recruitment processes from March until further notice issued in response to the lockdown.

Every year 9-10 lakh aspirants register to apply for the prestigious Civil Services Exam. However, 50% of the strength does not appear for the exam. This year UPSC had allowed the applicants to withdraw their applications one week after the completion of the registration process.

The last 3 months before the examination is a crucial time for the aspirants for revision and taking up test-series courses. With lockdown implemented throughout the country, aspirants are facing a tough time for the preparation. Meanwhile, several candidates are running online petitions to urge the government to postpone the exam.

A few important points mentioned in the petition filed by the aspirants are:

We, the aspirants, support our government and its efforts in tackling this pandemic. However, adequate attention must be paid to our issues as well.

UPSC Prelims requires dedicated preparation of 3-4 months and looming uncertainty over extension of lockdown is hampering our preparation

Anxiety and stress is preventing us from performing at our best. We feel our health is at risk if we are made to write exams during this pandemic

There is no official response from the Government or the UPSC over the issue yet. Aspirants are waiting for the clouds to clear over the issue soon.

