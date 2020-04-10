Will UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020 Exam be Postponed?

Amid the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, UPSC has postponed the exam date of the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam and the notification release date of Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam. With the major exams and notifications deferred until further notice, there is high speculation whether the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2020 will be postponed as well?

Circumstances under which UPSC Prelims 2020 might be postponed

Until now UPSC has not released any official notification regarding the postponing of the Civil Services Exam. However, the clouds will be clear once the Central Government tomorrow releases the official news about the extension of the lockdown period beyond 14 April. Although there is a High Probability that the Civil Services Exam 2020 can be postponed.

If the COVID-19 infected cases keep plunging and the lockdown is extended for 30 more days i;e till May 14, the exam can be deferred for the next date.

When We might Expect the Official Update?

The official notification for the postponing of UPSC – NDA & NA (I) Exam 2020 was released 18 days before the exam. It is expected that if the IAS exam is postponed, the official notification will be released 15-20 days before the exam date i:e between May 10th-20th.

Check Tina Dabi’s (AIR 1) Preparation Strategy & Study Plan for Last 3 Months

Which Exams have been Postponed During the Lockdown?

Various State Boards, as well as some exams of CBSE Class 10th and 12th Boards, have been postponed. UPSC has also postponed the Personality Test process for Civil Services 2019 Exam.

Keep Your Revision and Preparation Going

Even though the speculation for the postponement of the UPSC IAS exam is high, aspirants should not cut down study hours from their daily schedule. It is necessary that students invest the same effective hours on studies without keeping the Postponement in mind. Aspirants should rather consider this extra time as a silver lining in the dark sky and utilize it to enhance their knowledge.

Check Subject-Wise Study Material and Resources for Revision

With study hours extending to 12-14 hours, every day, Quarantine is not a new word for the aspirants of UPSC Civil Services. Aspirants should try to be away from the negative news and updates and concentrate on the study plan.

All the best!

Check details of all the exams that have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak here!