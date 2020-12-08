UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Booklist to Prepare Paper 2 (CSAT)

UPSC: UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam 2021 is due on June 27, 2021. The Prelims syllabus comprises two GS papers. GS Paper 1 is a merit-based paper while Paper 2 is a qualifying paper. The aspirants need to score 33% marks to qualify this paper. CSAT was introduced in 2011 to test candidates’ analytical skills. The paper contains 80 objective-type questions. The syllabus of CSAT is divided into 6 broad categories:

Comprehension. Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability. Quantitative and Basic Numeracy. Data Interpretation. Decision Making and Problem Solving. Interpersonal Skills including communication skills.

CSAT is a practice-oriented exam and does not require multiple books to study one topic. In this article, we have provided the list of recommended books highly popular among the Civil Services aspirants and toppers for the preparation of CSAT.

CSAT Paper – 2 Manual by TMH

CSAT Manual: General Studies for Civil Services Preliminary Examination (Paper – 2) by TMH (Tata McGraw-Hill) is the most popular name in this segment. This is a highly recommended book covering almost all areas of the CSAT syllabus. The book also consists of practice question paper sets and solved question papers of previous years.

Analytical Reasoning by M.K. Pandey

Analytical Reasoning by M. K. Pandey focuses on the basics of the subject of logic and reasoning. It is designed to help the reader understand the foundational aspects of each topic. This book proves to be a really handy tool for aspirants skeptical about CSAT preparation.

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by Dr. R.S. Aggarwal

This is one of the most recommended books for reasoning. The book contains a lot of practice questions, often explaining topics like the basic analogy, directions, and non-verbal reasoning which you may not find in books on analytical reasoning.

Other References:

In case the aspirants do not find the above books helpful or want to prepare the topics in-depth for other exams, the following set of books can also be referred for CSAT topics:

Pearson CSAT manual.

CSAT Conceptual Approach (Paper – 2) by P. N. Roy Chowdhury.

CSAT (Paper II) by Cl India.

UPSC Portal: CSAT Comprehensive Manual.

One of the most tricky areas of CSAT paper is Comprehension while Basic numeracy, General Mental Ability, and Logical reasoning are of higher difficulty and may take time to solve if not practiced. Given the uncertainty of the CSAT paper and the low cut-off, aspirants should not take this paper casually. Check the below link for a detailed preparation strategy for the CSAT paper.

