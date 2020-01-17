UPSC IFS Mains Result 2019-20 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check UPSC IFS Name wise and Roll Wise List

UPSC IFS Mains Result 2019-20: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of Mains exam for Indian Forest Service 2019. Candidates who have appeared in UPSC IFS Main Exam 2019 can check the result on UPSC official website www.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC has released the Roll Number Wise and Name Wise List of all shortlisted candidates. UPSC IFS Mains Result PDF links are also given below. Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates in Indian Forest Service Examination‐2019 Mains (Group ‘A’) through the links.

UPSC IAF 2019 Mains Result PDF Roll Number Wise

UPSC IAF 2019 Mains Result PDF Name Wise

Shortlisted candidates will now appear for Personality Test (interview). UPSC IFS Interview is likely to commence in the month of February 2020 at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi‐110069. Candidates are required to download the e‐Summon Letter of Personality Test from the Commission’s Website www.upsc.gov.in & www.upsconline.in from 24 January 2020. The candidates, who will not be able to download e‐Summon Letter for Personality Test, should immediately contact the office of the Commission on Phone Numbers 011‐23385271, 011‐23381125, 011‐23098543 or Fax No. 011‐23387310, 011‐23384472 or by email on (skindo‐upsc@gov.in). No paper Summon Letters will be issued for the Personality Test/Interview.

They are also required to submit their Order of Preferences for Zone(s)/State(s) Cadre through DAF-II. UPSC IAF DAF-II will be made available site from 21 January to 28 January2020 upto 06:00 P.M on the official website.

The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time interview.

UPSC IAF 2019 marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified will be available on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.