UPSC Medical Officer Revise Result 2020 Declared@upsc.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

UPSC Medical Officer Revise Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Revised Result for the Medical Officer Posts on its official website. Now all candidates who have appeared in the UPSC Medical Officer exam can check their result on the official website of UPSC - https://www.upsc.gov.in.

Selected candidates have been recommended for appointment to the post of Medical Officer (General Duty Medical Officer) by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Selection of the candidates has been done on the basis of their performance in the Interview which was held from January 13 to 31, 2020.

It is to be noted that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the notification for the 327 Posts of Medical Officer (General Duty Medical Officer), GNCTD.

UPSC Medical Officer Revise Result 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. https://www.upsc.gov.in.

Go to the What’s New section available on the home page.

Click on the link UPSC Medical Officer Revise Result 2020Final Result given on the Home Page.

Candidates can get the PDF of the desired result appeared on the new window.

You can take Print Out of your Result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for latest updates regarding the Medical Officer Posts.