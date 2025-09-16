UPSC Notification 2025 Released For Various Posts at upsc.gov.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for various posts including Accounts Officer, Assistant Director, Medical Officer, Lecturer, Additional Legal Adviser, Assistant Government Advocate, Deputy Government Advocate, Deputy Legal Adviser, and others. These positions are available in different Ministries including the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 02, 2025.

UPSC Recruitment 025 Notification PDF

The recruitment notification for various posts including Assistant Public Prosecutor, Public Prosecutor, Lecture and others are available on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-