UPSC Notification 2025 Released For Various Posts at upsc.gov.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

By Manish Kumar
Sep 16, 2025, 13:14 IST

 UPSC Notification 2025  PDF: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for various posts including Accounts Officer, Assistant Director, Medical Officer,  Lecturer, Additional Legal Adviser,  Assistant Government Advocate, Deputy Government Advocate, Deputy Legal Adviser,  and others. Check eligibility and other details here.  

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for various posts including Accounts Officer, Assistant Director, Medical Officer, Lecturer, Additional Legal Adviser, Assistant Government Advocate, Deputy Government Advocate, Deputy Legal Adviser, and others. These positions are available in different Ministries including the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 02, 2025.

UPSC Recruitment 025 Notification PDF

The recruitment notification for various posts including Assistant Public Prosecutor, Public Prosecutor, Lecture and others are available on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-

UPSC Recruitment 2025  Notification PDF

UPSC Recruitment 2025 Summary

Under the recruitment drive, UPSC is set to recruit total 213 posts including Accounts Officer, Assistant Director, Medical Officer, Lecturer, Additional Legal Adviser, Assistant Government Advocate, Deputy Government Advocate, Deputy Legal Adviser, and others. . Below are the summary of the recruitment drive-

Aspect

Details

Conducting Authority

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 

Post Name

Accounts Officer, Assistant Director, Medical Officer, Lecturer, Additional Legal Adviser, Assistant Government Advocate, Deputy Government Advocate, Deputy Legal Adviser, and others

Vacancies

213 

Application Mode

Online

Last date to apply 

 October 02, 2025

Official Website

 https://upsc.gov.in/

UPSC Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details 

A total of 213 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Accounts Officer, Assistant Director, Medical Officer, Lecturer, Additional Legal Adviser, Assistant Government Advocate, Deputy Government Advocate, Deputy Legal Adviser, and others. Check details of the posts-

Name of posts   Number
Additional Government Advocate  05
Additional Legal Adviser  02
Assistant Legal Adviser  16
Assistant Government Advocate  01
Deputy Government Advocate  02
Deputy Legal Adviser  12
Lecturer (Urdu)  15
Medical Officer  125
Accounts Officer  32
Assistant Director  03

How to Apply For UPSC Recruitment 2025?

Candidates having requisite eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts given below-

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - upsconline.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button
Step 3: Click on the Apply tab for various Posts against Notification number 13/2025.
Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated.
Step 5: Pay the required fees (where applicable)
Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference

