UPSC Notification 2025 Released For Various Posts at upsc.gov.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for various posts including Accounts Officer, Assistant Director, Medical Officer, Lecturer, Additional Legal Adviser, Assistant Government Advocate, Deputy Government Advocate, Deputy Legal Adviser, and others. These positions are available in different Ministries including the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 02, 2025.
The recruitment notification for various posts including Assistant Public Prosecutor, Public Prosecutor, Lecture and others are available on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-
Under the recruitment drive, UPSC is set to recruit total 213 posts including Accounts Officer, Assistant Director, Medical Officer, Lecturer, Additional Legal Adviser, Assistant Government Advocate, Deputy Government Advocate, Deputy Legal Adviser, and others. . Below are the summary of the recruitment drive-
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Accounts Officer, Assistant Director, Medical Officer, Lecturer, Additional Legal Adviser, Assistant Government Advocate, Deputy Government Advocate, Deputy Legal Adviser, and others
|
Vacancies
|
213
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Last date to apply
|
October 02, 2025
|
Official Website
|https://upsc.gov.in/
UPSC Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details
A total of 213 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Accounts Officer, Assistant Director, Medical Officer, Lecturer, Additional Legal Adviser, Assistant Government Advocate, Deputy Government Advocate, Deputy Legal Adviser, and others. Check details of the posts-
|Name of posts
|Number
|Additional Government Advocate
|05
|Additional Legal Adviser
|02
|Assistant Legal Adviser
|16
|Assistant Government Advocate
|01
|Deputy Government Advocate
|02
|Deputy Legal Adviser
|12
|Lecturer (Urdu)
|15
|Medical Officer
|125
|Accounts Officer
|32
|Assistant Director
|03
How to Apply For UPSC Recruitment 2025?
Candidates having requisite eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts given below-
Step 1: Visit the Official Website - upsconline.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button
Step 3: Click on the Apply tab for various Posts against Notification number 13/2025.
Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated.
Step 5: Pay the required fees (where applicable)
Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference
