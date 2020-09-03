UPSC NDA (2) 2019 SSB Interview results to be out soon @upsc.gov.in: NDA 144th Course to begin after 1st October 2020

UPSC NDA (2) 2019 SSB Interview results to be out soon @upsc.gov.in/ NDA 144th Course to begin after 1st Oct 2020: The joining of shortlisted candidates of NDA 2 2019 Batch, i.e., for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 144th Course will begin after 1st October 2020. As per the official notification released “NDA-144 reporting dates for candidates is likely any time after 01 Oct 20 with reduced joining time after declaration of UPSC results. Potential successful candidates to ensure COVID-19 precautions as mandated.”

Before a candidate joins the Academy, the parent or guardian will be required to sign:

Certificate Signed by the Guardian

A certificate to the effect that he fully understands that he or his son or ward shall not be entitled to claim any compensation or other relief from the Government in respect of any injury which his son or ward may sustain in the course of or as a result of the training or where bodily infirmity or death results in the course of or as a result of a surgical operation performed upon or anesthesia administered to him for the treatment of any injury received as aforesaid or otherwise.

Bond Signed by the Guardian

A bond to the effect that if, on account of his dismissal or discharge or withdrawal from National Defence Academy for knowingly furnishing false particulars or suppressing material information in his application for admission to the said National Defence Academy or in the event of his being dismissed or discharged or withdrawn on disciplinary grounds from the said, National Defence Academy or for any reason not beyond the control of the cadet, he does not complete the prescribed period of training, or he, the cadet, does not accept a Commission if offered as conventated above, then the Guarantors and the cadet shall jointly and severally be liable to pay forthwith to Government in cash sums as the Government shall fix but not exceeding such expenses as shall have been incurred by the Government on account of the Cadet on his training and all the money received by the Cadets as pay and allowance from the Government together with interest on the said money calculated at the rate in force for Government loans.

COST OF TRAINING

Candidates finally selected for training at the Academy will be required to deposit the following amount with the Commandant, National Defence Academy, on their arrival there:

Cost of Training Amount Pocket allowance for 5 months @ Rs. 3000.00 per month Rs. 15000 For items of clothing and equipment Rs. 21831 Army Group Insurance Fund Rs. 7200 Clothing items required at the time of joining Rs. 8681 Incidental Expenditure during 1st Semester Rs. 7138 Total Rs. 59850

Out of the amount mentioned above the following amount is refundable to the candidates in the event of financial aid being sanctioned to them:

Refund Amount Pocket allowance for five months Rs. 2000.00 at Rs. 400.00 per month (Corresponding to Govt. Financial Assistance) Rs. 2000 For items of clothing and equipment approximately Rs. 13935

DURING TRAINING PERIOD

Immediately after the selected candidates join the Academy, a preliminary examination will be held in the following subjects:

(a) English;

(b) Mathematics;

(c) Science;

(d) Hindi.

The standard of the examination in the subjects at (a), (b) and (c) will not be higher than that of the Higher Secondary Examination of an Indian University or Board of Higher Secondary Education. The paper in the subject at (d) is intended to test the standard attained by the candidate in Hindi at the time of joining the Academy. Candidates are, therefore, advised not to neglect their studies after the competitive examination.

The selected candidates for the three services viz, Army, Navy and Air Force are given preliminary training both academic and physical for a period of 3 years at the National Defence Academy which is an Inter-Service Institution. The training during the first two and half years is common to the cadets of three wings. All the cadets on passing out will be awarded degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University Delhi as under:

Cadets Degrees Army Cadets B.Sc/ B.Sc (Computer)/ B.A Naval Cadets B. Tech Degree Air Force Cadets B. Tech Degree/ B.Sc/B.Sc (Computer) Note: All the cadets undergoing B.Sc/B.SC(Computer)/BA Degree programme shall be awarded the degree on the successful completion of Academics, Physical and Service Training at NDA. All the cadets undergoing B Tech programme shall be awarded the B.Tech degree on the subsequent Pre Commissioning Training Academies/ Institutions/ Ships/ Air Craft. The selected candidates of the Naval Academy will be given preliminary training both academic and physical, for a period of 04 years at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. The cadets of 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme will be awarded a B. Tech Degree on successful completion of training.

AFTER TRAINING PERIOD

After the completion of training, the Army, Navy & Air Force Cadets are placed in the below mentioned areas:

ARMY CADETS

On passing out from the National Defence Academy, Army Cadets go to the Indian Military Academy, Dehra Dun, Naval Cadets to Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force cadetsand Ground Duty-Non Tech streams to Air Force Academy, Hyderabad and Air Force cadets of Ground Duty–Tech stream to Air Force Technical College, Bengaluru.

At the I.M.A. Army Cadets are known as Gentlemen Cadets and are given strenuous military training for a period of one year aimed at turning them into officer capable of leading infantry Subunits. On successful completion of training Gentlemen Cadets are granted Permanent Commission in the rank of Lt subject to being medically fit in "SHAPE" one.

NAVAL CADETS

The Naval cadets are selected for the Executive Branch of the Navy, on passing out from the National Defence Academy and are given further training at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala for a period of one year on successful completion of which they are promoted to the rank of Sub Lieutenants.

Selected candidates for the Naval Academy under (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) will be inducted as Cadets for four year B.Tech course in Applied Electronics & Communication Engineering (for Executive Branch), Mechanical Engineering (for Engineering Branch including Naval Architect specialization) or Electronics & Communication Engineering (for Electrical Branch) as per Naval requirements. On completion of the course, B. Tech Degree will be awarded by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

AIR FORCE CADETS

Air Force Cadets receive flying training for a period of 1½ years. However, at the end of 1 year of training they are given provisional Commission in the rank of Flying Officer. After successful completion of further training of six months they are absorbed as permanent commissioned officers on probation for a period of one year.

Air Force Ground Duties Branch Cadets receive streamwise specialist training for a period of one year. At the end of one year of training they are given provisional commission in the rank of Flying Officer. Subsequently, they are absorbed as permanent commissioned officers on probation of one year.

The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.