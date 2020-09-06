UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Analysis & Review (6th Sep Live Updates): Check Exam Centre Arrangements, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts for NDA Exam 2020

UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Analysis & Review (6th Sep Live Updates): UPSC NDA & NA (1) & (2) 2020 Combined Exam was held in offline mode today, i.e., 6th September 2020. UPSC conducted the Written Exam at selected Examination Centers spread across India for 413 vacancies under UPSC NDA & NA II 2020 Recruitment and 418 Vacancies under UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Recruitment in Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA).

Check Eligibility Criteria for UPSC NDA 2020 Exam

The candidates were supposed to attempt two papers: Paper1- Mathematics (300 Marks) & Paper2-General Ability Test (600 Marks The selection process of NDA 2020 recruitment will consist of 2 stages, i.e., written exam and SSB Interview. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of UPSC NDA & NA 2020 Written Exam held on 6th September 2020.

Check UPSC NDA Pay Scale, Allowance, Promotion in Indian Army, Navy & Air Force

UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Live Updates from Examination Centres

Exam Centre Delhi: Social Distancing Norms and Sanitization done on exam centres as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Delhi: Candidates appearing for National Defence Academy (NDA) exams, observe social distancing norms and sanitisation, at an examination centre in Lodhi Estate area, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Sz5KZQ9Xa8 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

Delhi: Candidates begin arriving at examination centres to write National Defence Academy (NDA) exams. Visuals from a centre in RK Puram, Sector 2. pic.twitter.com/iTCN3BctHP — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

Exam Centre Maharashtra: Temperature of Candidates were checked through Thermal Scanner at NDA Exam Centres.

Maharashtra: Temperature of candidates being checked at Dr Ambedkar College, Nagpur, as they arrive at the examination centre to write National Defence Academy (NDA) exams.



Sarthak, a candidate says, "We are scared due to #COVID19. I have come from Pune, to write the exam." pic.twitter.com/uwJBC0FiXx — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

Exam Centre Himachal Pradesh: Candidates are travelling through special trains to reach their exam centres for appearing in NDA 2020 Exam.

Himachal Pradesh: Students arrived to take the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination at a centre in Shimla, earlier today.



"I am prepared well for the exams. There is some fear of #COVID19, but we are following all the guidelines set by the government," says one examinee. pic.twitter.com/WbJiKkdMSA — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

Himachal Pradesh: Two passengers arrived in Shimla from Solan via Kalka-Shimla railway line, the services on which began today, to write NDA exam.



Amar Thakur, Chief Commerical Inspector says, "This train will return in evening. Hopefully, there'll be more passengers that time" pic.twitter.com/uC277vrf3D — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

Exam Centre Chandigarh: Candidates arrived for appearing in NDA 2020 Exam on time at the exam centres.

Chandigarh: Candidates arrived at different centres across the country to write National Defence Academy (NDA) exams today. Earlier visuals from outside a school in Sector 21 that has been designated as an examination centre. pic.twitter.com/89MvQeRBZo — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

Exam Centre Prayagraj: Candidates complained regarding no arrangements made on the exam centre as a precautionary measure for COVID-19.

Prayagraj: Candidates arrive outside an examination center in the district, to write National Defence Academy (NDA) exam.



A candidate says, "There are no arrangements for us, in the wake of #COVID19. We came from far off places, without any special transport arrangement." pic.twitter.com/25irUhPBqT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 6, 2020

Check UPSC NDA 2020 Physical Standards in Detail

UPSC NDA (1) & (2) 2020 Exam Analysis – 6th September 2020

UPSC NDA 2020 Written Exam consisted of Mathematics Paper (300 Marks) and General Ability Test (600 Marks) for total 900 marks in the Objective MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam were of ‘Moderate to Difficult’ level in different subjects. Also, there was negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this UPSC NDA 2020 Exam held on 6th September 2020:

UPSC NDA & NA (1) & (2) 2020 Online Exam Analysis held on 6th Sep 2020 Category (Number of Questions/Marks) Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) Paper-1 Mathematics (120/300 Marks) Algebra, Matrices and Determinants, Trigonometry, Analytical Geometry Of Two and Three Dimensions, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus and Differential Equations, Vector Algebra, Statistics and Probability Moderate to Difficult (55 to 65) Paper-2 General Ability Test (150/600 Marks) Part-A: English (50 Questions) Synonyms, Antonyms, Spotting the Errors, Idioms & Phrases, Ordering of words in a Sentence, Reading Comprehension (1 Set), Fill in the Blanks Moderate (90 to 100) Part-B: General Knowledge (100 Questions) Physics, Chemistry, General Science History, Freedom Movement, Constitution, Geography, Current Affairs

Get Detailed UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

UPSC NDA (1) & (2) 2020 Section-wise Exam Analysis

Below is the Section-wise Exam Analysis of UPSC NDA & NA 2020 Exam including two papers, i.e., Mathematics & General Ability Test:

UPSC NDA & NA 2020 Mathematics (Paper-1) Exam Analysis 120 questions of 2.5 Marks – Total 300 Marks S. No. Topics No. Of Questions asked 1 Algebra 34 - 36 2 Matrices and Determinants 4 - 5 3 Trigonometry 17 - 18 4 Analytical Geometry Of Two and Three Dimensions 10 - 12 5 Differential Calculus 20 - 22 6 Integral Calculus and Differential Equations 4 - 6 7 Vector Algebra 5- 7 8 Statistics and Probability 18 - 20 Total 120/ 300 Marks UPSC NDA & NA 2020 General Ability Test (Paper-2) Exam Analysis 150 questions of 4 Marks – Total 600 Marks Part Topics No. Of Questions asked Part- A English (200 Marks) Synonyms 10 Antonyms 10 Spotting the Errors 10 Idioms & Phrases 5 Ordering of words in a Sentence 5 Reading Comprehension (1 Set) 5 Fill in the Blanks 5 Part-B General Knowledge (400 Marks) Physics 25 Chemistry 15 General Science 10 History, Freedom Movement, Constitution 20 Geography 20 Current Affairs 10 Total (Part A + Part B) 150 Questions/ 600 Marks

Get UPSC NDA 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

Highlights of UPSC NDA (1) & (2) 2020 Written Exam:

The paper was conducted in Offline Mode at selected Examination Centers across different cities.

at selected Examination Centers across different cities. All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format .

. The Question papers (test booklets) of Mathematics and Part ‘B’ of General Ability Test were set bilingually in Hindi as well as English .

were set bilingually in . Mathematics Paper was held in morning shift ( 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM ) and each question was of 5 marks .

Paper was held in morning shift ( ) and each question was of . General Ability Test (GAT) Paper was held in the afternoon shift ( 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM ) and easch question was of 4 marks .

Paper was held in the afternoon shift ( ) and easch question was of . There was negative marking of 1/3 rd Marks for wrong answers .

for wrong answers The candidates were not permitted to use calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective type papers.

It was compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well.

The Commission has discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination.

Wearing of mask/face cover was mandatory for all candidates. Hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle was allowed.

Candidates were required to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

Check UPSC NDA 2 2019 Written Exam Result

Important Points to Remember after UPSC NDA (1) & (2) 2020 Written Exam

SSB Interview (900 Marks): UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board (SSB) for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

Click here to get UPSC 2020-21 Exam Calendar

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the UPSC NDA (1) & (2) 2020 Exam held on 6th September 2020.