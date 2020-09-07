UPSC NDA 2020 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF: Download Answer Key for Maths & GAT Paper Released by Coaching Centres

UPSC NDA 2020 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF Download: UPSC NDA 2020 Written Exam was held on 6th September 2020 in Offline mode. Mathematics Paper-1 was held in the morning shift (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM) and each question was of 2.5 marks. General Ability Test (GAT) Paper-2 was held in the afternoon shift (2:00 PM to 4:30 PM) and each question was of 4 marks. All the questions were in Objective MCQ Format and there will be negative marking of 1/3rd Marks for wrong answers.

Check UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Analysis & Good Attempts

Below Pattern was followed in the UPSC NDA 2020 Written Exam:

UPSC NDA 2020 Written Exam Pattern Subject/ No. of Questions Paper Duration Maximum Marks Mathematics (120 Questions) 1 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 300 General Ability Test (150 Questions) Part-A English + Part-B General Knowledge 2 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 600 (English 200 Marks + GK 400 Marks) Total 900

Check UPSC NDA 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks

Candidates must remember that UPSC has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination. Candidates who will clear the cutoff of Written Exam will be shortlisted for SSB interview Round which will of 900 Marks.

Recent Story: UPSC NDA (2) 2019 SSB Interview Results to Release Soon @upsc.gov.in, NDA 144th Course to begin after 1st Oct 2020

Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

Check Eligibility Criteria for UPSC NDA 2020 Exam

Final Selection will be made basis of total marks secured by them in the Written Examination and the Services Selection Board Tests out of 1800 Marks. In this article we have shared the question paper of UPSC NDA 2020 ExamD). The answer key for the UPSC CAPF (AC) 2019 Paper-1 (Set-D) has been shared below the question paper. So, let’s have a look at the UPSC CAPF (AC) 2019 Paper-1 (Set-D) and Answer Key:

Get latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UPSC NDA 2020 Exam

UPSC NDA 2020 Question Papers PDF Download

UPSC NDA & NA II 2019 Papers Mathematics Download Question Paper PDF General Ability Test (GAT) Download Question Paper PDF

Check UPSC NDA Pay Scale, Allowance, Promotion in Indian Army, Navy & Air Force

UPSC NDA 2020 Answer Key Released by Coaching Centres

Get UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Updates

The official UPSC NDA 2020 Answer Key will be released after few days of the exam at UPSC Official Website - upsc.gov.in.

Check UPSC NDA 2020 Physical Standards in Detail

The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.

Click here to get UPSC 2020-21 Exam Calendar