UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Concluded: Check Expected Cutoff for NDA (1) & (2) Exam (2020 alongwith Previous Cutoff Marks

UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Expected Cutoff: UPSC conducted the NDA & NA 2020 (1) & (2) Written Exam in Offline mode on 6th September 2020 (today). Based on the difficulty level of the questions in both the papers – Mathematics & General Ability Test (GAT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of UPSC NDA (1) & (2) 2020 Written Exam.

UPSC NDA (1) & (2) 2020 Exam was held for 413 vacancies under UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2020 Recruitment and 418 Vacancies under UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2020 Recruitment in Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) across selected Exam Centres amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2019 Written Exam:

UPSC NDA (1) & (2) 2020 Written Exam (6th September 2020)

UPSC NDA (1) & (2) 2020 Written Exam consisted of two Papers – Mathematics & General Ability Test (GAT) consisting of objective multiple choice questions of total 900 Marks. The exam was held in offline mode. There was negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. The time duration of Paper-1 & 2 was 2 Hours 30 minutes each:

UPSC NDA (1) & (2) 2020 Written Exam Pattern Subject/ No. of Questions Paper Duration Maximum Marks Mathematics (120 Questions) 1 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 300 General Ability Test (150 Questions) Part-A English + Part-B General Knowledge 2 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 600 Total 900

Expected Cut-Off for UPSC NDA (1) & (2) 2020 Written Exam

Questions asked in the exam consisted of moderate to difficult level. The marks of Paper-1 will be considered to shortlist candidates to qualify for the SSB Interview Round. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for UPSC NDA (1) & (2) 2020 Written Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for NDA & NA (2) 2019 Written Exam Expected Cut-Off Total Marks (Paper-1 + Paper-2) 335 – 345 900

UPSC NDA/ NA 1 & 2 Previous Year Marks

UPSC NDA/ NA 1 & 2 Previous Year Marks are as under:

UPSC NDA/ NA 1 & 2 Previous Year Marks Year Written Exam Marks (Out of 900) WRITTEN + SSB Marks (Out of 1800) NDA & NA (I) 2019 342 704 NDA & NA (II) 2018 325 688 NDA & NA (I) 2018 338 705 NDA & NA (II) 2017 258 624 NDA & NA (I) 2017 342 708 NDA & NA (II) 2016 229 602 NDA & NA (I) 2016 288 656 NDA & NA (II) 2015 269 637 NDA & NA (I) 2015 306 674 NDA & NA (II) 2014 283 656 NDA & NA (I) 2014 360 722 NDA & NA (II) 2013 360 721 NDA & NA (I) 2013 333 698 NDA & NA (II) 2012 335 699

UPSC NDA & NA Previous Year Result Analysis: Number of Candidates Qualified

Below is the year-wise analysis of NDA Exam (Both Paper 1 & 2):

UPSC NDA & NA Previous Year Result Analysis Exam Name Number of Candidates Qualified NDA 2 2019 written exam 7034 NDA 1 2019 written exam 7927 NDA 2 2018 written exam 6930+ NDA 1 2018 written exam 8200+ NDA 1 2018 SSB interview 379 NDA 2 2017 written exam 6500+ NDA 2 2017 SSB interview 447 NDA 1 2017 written exam 8010 NDA 1 2017 SSB interview 371

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

SSB Interview (900 Marks): UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS). Candidates with Air Force as one of the choice would also undergo CPSS if they qualify SSB and are willing.

Final Selection: Qualified candidates will then be placed in a single combined list on the basis of total marks secured by them in the Written Examination and the Services Selection Board Tests. The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.

