UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at upsconline.gov.in

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023: The UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 has been released on 11 August 2023 by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can download UPSC NDA Admit Card from the official website at upsc.gov.in. However, the direct link to download UPSC Admit Card is given on this page.

The admit card is available at the official website of the commission. The exam will be conducted on 03 September 2023. The candidates are requested to take the printout of the admit card much before the exam date and verify all the details in the admit card.

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 Download Here

Steps to Download UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023

The application will need your registration number or roll number. Once you have your registration number or roll number, follow these steps:

Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Click on the "Examinations" tab. Scroll down and select "National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023". Click on the "e-Admit" link. Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth. Click on the "Submit" button. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

The admit card contains important information such as your name, date of birth, registration number, roll number, exam date, time, reporting time, and exam centre. Make sure to check all the details carefully and bring the admit card to the exam hall on the day of the exam.