UPSC NDA 2020 Admit Card Released @upsconline.nic.in: Check New Exam Rules to be followed amid COVID-19 Pandemic like Use of Face Mask, Sanitizer & Social Distancing

UPSC has released the admit Card for UPSC NDA & NA 2020 Exam (1 & 2) at its official website - upsconline.nic.in. NDA 2020 is going to be held on 6th September 2020 across the country for 413 vacancies under UPSC NDA & NA II 2020 Recruitment and 418 Vacancies under UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Recruitment in Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force.

Below are the important dates of UPSC NDA & NA I & II 2020 Exam:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA I & II 2020 Exam UPSC NDA I Online Applications Date 8th Jan to 28th Jan 2020 UPSC NDA II Online Applications Date 16th June 2020 to 6th July 2020 Withdrawal of Application Form 13th July to 19th July 2020 Download of Admit Card of NDA (2) Exam 10th August to 6th September Direct Link to Download Admit Card UPSC NDA & NA (1) & (2) 2020 Written Exam 6th September 2020

UPSC has released important guidelines and rules to be followed by the candidates while appearing for the NDA 2020 Exam on 6th September 2020. Let’s look at the UPSC NDA & NA I & II 2020 Exam & Admit Card Rules in Detail:

New rules to be followed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic during NDA 2020 Written Exam

Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the Examination functionaries. Candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitizer (small size) in transparent bottle. Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

Admit Card Rules for NDA 2020 Written Exam

Check the e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately. Mention your Name, Roll Number, Registration ID and Name & Year of the Examination in all the correspondence with UPSC. Bring this e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result as its production before Service Selection Board is necessary. You are responsible for safe custody of the e-Admit Card and in the event of any other person using this e-Admit Card, the onus lies on you to prove that you have not used the service of any impersonator. Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring a photo identity proof and two passport size photographs one for each session for appearing at the examination with an undertaking.

Examination Venue Rules for NDA 2020 Written Exam

Please note that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 9:50 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed to enter into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry. Candidates are advised to visit their Examination Venue at least one day in advance and familiarize themselves with the itinerary to avoid the last minute hassle in their own interest. They should reach the Examination Venue on the day of Examination well in time for frisking. Candidates should note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other Venue except the Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card. If a candidate appears at any other venue due to any reason, his candidature shall liable to be cancelled. Please Read the “Rules/Instructions for the Examination" available in the Examination notice and "Poster containing instructions" displayed outside the Examination Hall.

Your candidature to the examination is provisional. Candidate should not be in possession of or using any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches, etc., or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future Examinations. Use of normal or simple wrist watches by candidates is allowed inside the Examination Rooms/ Halls. However, use of watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as communication device or smart watches is strictly prohibited and candidates are not allowed to take such watches into the Examination Rooms/ Halls. Candidates are advised not to bring any valuables/costly items to the Examination Hall, as safe keeping of the same cannot be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.

UPSC NDA & NA (I & II) 2020 Written Exam Pattern & Rules

The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows:

Important Rules:

The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective type questions The question papers (test booklets) of mathematics and Part “B” of the General Ability Test will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English. Candidates should note that there will be Negative Marking of One-third marks for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

In the question papers, wherever necessary, questions involving the metric system of Weights and Measures only will be set. Answers other than those made by Black Ball Point Pen would not be evaluated. Candidates should note that any omission/ mistake/ discrepancy in encoding / filling in details in the OMR answer sheet, especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code, will render the answer sheet liable for rejection. Candidates must write the papers in their own hand. In no circumstances will they be allowed the help of a scribe to write answers for them. The Commission has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination. The candidates are not permitted to use a calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective type papers.

Note: In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II), 2020 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - usnda-upsc@nic.in.