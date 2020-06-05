UPSC NDA 2020 1 & 2 Combined Exam on 6th September 2020: NDA II 2020 Notification to be released on 10th June @upsc.gov.in

As per the Revised UPSC Exam Calendar, a common examination for both NDA & NA Exam (1) and NDA & NA Exam (2) 2020 will be held on 6th September 2020. UPSC has merged both the NDA exam this year. NDA & NA Exam (2) 2020 Registration will be conducted from 10th June 2020 to 30th June 2020.

Below are the important dates for UPSC NDA & NA Exam (1) and (2) 2020 Exam:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA I & II 2020 Exam UPSC NDA I Online Applications Date 8th January to 28th January 2020 UPSC NDA II Online Applications Date 10th June to 30th June 2020 UPSC NDA & NA (1) & (2) 2020 Written Exam 6th September 2020

The Commission held a special meeting on 5th June 2020 to review the prevailing situation due to COVID-19. Taking notice of the opening of lockdown and progressive relaxations being announced by the Central Government and various States, the Commission decided to issue a revised schedule of UPSC NDA 2020 Examinations and other Recruitment Tests (RTs).

UPSC NDA & NA 1 & 2 2020 Exam Pattern

UPSC conducts NDA Exam twice every year for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). As per the latest notification, both the exam will be conducted on 6th September 2020. The selection process of NDA & NA I & II 2020 recruitment will consist of 2 stages, i.e., written exam and SSB Interview.

UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2020 Written Exam

The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows:

Note:

The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective type questions The question papers (test booklets) of mathematics and Part “B” of General Ability Test will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English. Candidates should note that there will be Negative Marking of One third marks for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

In the question papers, wherever necessary, questions involving the metric system of Weights and Measures only will be set. Candidates must write the papers in their own hand. In no circumstances will they be allowed the help of a scribe to write answers for them. The Commission has discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination. The candidates are not permitted to use calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective type papers.

The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates. Therefore, one cannot get selected in Indian Army, Navy and Air Force if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

