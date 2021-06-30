UPSC NDA Result 2021 Out @upsc.gov.in: Download National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Exam Selection List for SSB Interview

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of written exam for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (I) and (II)on its website - upsc.nic.in.Candidates who appeared in UPSC NDA Exam on 18 April 2021 can download UPSC Result from the official website.

UPSC NDA Result 2021 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of written exam for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (I) and (II)on its website - upsc.nic.in.Candidates who appeared in UPSC NDA Exam on 18 April 2021, can download UPSC Result from the official website.

UPSC NDA Result Link is given below. The candidates can download UPSC NDA 1 Result, directly, through the link below:

UPSC NDA Result Download Link

How to Download UPSC NDA Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in Click on ‘Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021', under 'What's New' section of the homepage Now, click on ‘PDF’ given under 'Documents' against - National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021 Download UPSC NDA Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates

UPSC NDA SSB Interview

Candidates who qualified in written exam will appeared for Interview Round to be conducted by Services Selection Board. They are required to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result.

The qualified candidates would then be allotted centres and dates of the interview on their registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6- mod@nic.in.”

“Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview.” The candidates must not send the Original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission. For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours on any working day".

UPSC NDA Marks 2021

UPSC NDA Mark-sheets shall be uploaded within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of final result.

(After concluding SSB Interviews) and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty (30) days.



UPSC NDA NA Notification was uploaded for admission in Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of NDA for 147th Course and for 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing for 02 January 2022. A total of 400 vacancies were notified.