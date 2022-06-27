UPSC ORA Admit Card 2022 for ESIC Deputy Director and Principal Posts Released @upsconline.nic.in

UPSC ORA Admit Card 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the admit cards of the Recruitment Test to be held for the post of Deputy Director in Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and for the post of Principal in the Directorate of Education, Education Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Candidates can download UPSC ESIC Deputy Director Admit Card and UPSC Principal Admit Card by visiting the commission’s online website i.e. The candidates can also download UPSC Admit Card through the direct link below:
UPSC ESIC Deputy Director Admit Card Download Link
UPSC ESIC Principal Admit Card Download Link
UPSC Recruitment Exam is scheduled to be held on 17 July 2022.
How to Download UPSC ORA Admit Card 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of UPSC i.e. upsconline.nic.in
- Now, click on-Admit Cards For Recruitment Test/Computer Based Recruitment Test For Various Recruitment Posts(ORA)’
- Go to the ‘Click Here’ Tab given under ‘To Download ADMIT CARD’ against ‘363 posts of Principal in the Directorate of Education, Education Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Advt. No. 07/2021, Vacancy No. 21040701324’ or ‘(1) 151 posts of Deputy Director in ESIC, M/o Labour & Employment, Advt. No. 55/2021, Vacancy No. 21085501414 (2) 09 posts of Administrative Officer in GSI, M/o Mines, Advt. No. 19/2021, Vacancy No. 21121906425 (3) 08 posts of Sr. Administrative Officer Grade-II in DRDO, M/o Defence. Advt. No. 02/2022, Vacancy No. 22010201422 and (4) 01 post of Administrative Officer in CICEF, M/o Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Advt. No. 01/2022, Vacancy No. 22010104408’
- Read and take the print of the instructions
- Go to ‘Continue to Download Admit Card’
- Use your ‘Registration Id’ or ‘Application Number’ or ‘Roll Number’ and Select ‘Date of Birth’
- Download UPSC Principal Admit Card and Other
-