UPSC Prelims Result 2023 Cutoff: Download CSE PDF for 14624 Shortlisted Candidates at upsc.gov.in, Check Answer Key Date

UPSC Prelims Result 2023 Cutoff: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has, recently, announced the prelims result for CSE Exam on June 12, 2023. The result is available in a PDF format consisting of roll numbers and names of selected candidates. According to the result, a total of 14624 candidates are shortlisted for the next round of the selection process which is the UPSC CSE Mains Exam. UPSC IAS Mains Exam will be conducted on 15 September 2023. Agja Pranavkumar Govindbh has topped in the exam followed by Shokeen. Joshi Girja Preamshanker holds the 3rd position in the exam.

UPSC Prelims Result Download Link

Those who appeared in UPSC Civil Service Exam on May 28, 2023 can check their selection status on the official website. However, the direct link to download UPSC IAS Prelims Result PDF is available in this article. Also, UPSC released IFS Result on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result PDF Check Your Result Here
UPSC CSE Prelims Result PDF Check Name wise Result Here
UPSC IFS Prelims Result PDF Download Here

What are UPSC CSE Prelims Cutoff Marks ?

The commission will announce the cutoff marks of the UPSC Prelims Exam, on its official website, after the entire process of the Civil Services Exam 2023 is over. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest update regarding the cutoff.

UPSC CSE Expected Cutoff Marks

Category

UPSC Cut Off 2023

General

90 to 95

SC

80 to 85

ST

75 to 80

EWS

83±5

OBC

91±5

UPSC IAS Expected Cutoff

UPSC CSE Passing Marks 2023

In order to qualify for the exam, aspirants must score at least 33% marks.

UPSC CSE Answer Key 2023

The answers to the prelims exam will be announced once the final result is declared. We have compiled the answer key of various renowned institutes. Candidates can click the link below in order to check the answers of the question paper.

UPSC Prelims Answer Key

Note: Those who could not clear the exam can re-attempt the paper in 2024 as six attempts are allowed. However, SC and ST category candidates can give unlimited attempts while OBC/PWD/EWS candidates can give nine attempts.

UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2023

Shortlisted candidates are required to apply for the mains exam and fill out the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I). The dates for filling up of the UPSC Mains DAF Exam will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission. 

An interview round will be conducted for the candidates who would pass the mains exam.

FAQ

What is the UPSC 2023 Mains Exam date?

The UPSC Mains exam is scheduled to begin on September 15, 2023.

How to Download UPSC Prelims Result 2023 ?

Aspirants can download UPSC Prelims Result 2023 with the help of the following steps: Visit the website of UPSC (upsc.gov.in) and click on 'लिखित परिणाम - सिविल सेवा (प्रारंभिक) परीक्षा, 2023' or 'Written Result - Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023' or 'Written Result (with name)- Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023'. UPSC Result PDF will appear on you scree. Check roll numbers or names of the selected candidates.
