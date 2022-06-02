UPSC Principal Exam Date 2022 for 363 Vacancies Released @upsc.gov.in: Check Admit Card Updates

UPSC Principal Exam Date 2022 has been announced by Union Public Service Commission. Candidates can check the exam date and other updates here.

UPSC Principal Exam Date 2022 for 363 Vacancies: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notice regarding the exam date for 363 posts of Principals. As per the notice, UPSC Principal Exam will be conducted on 17 July 2022 (Sunday) in the Forenoon session from 10.30 A.M to 12.30 P.M.The exam will be conducted at 15 centres across the country. Intimation about the venue of the recruitment test will be communicated to the candidates in due course.

UPSC Principal Admit Card 2022

The admit card shall be released soon on the UPSC website i.e.upsc.gov.in. The admit cards are expected in the third or fourth week of June 2022.

UPSC Principal Exam Pattern 2022

UPSC Principal Exam will have objective type questions with multiple choices of answers from General Knowledge including Contemporary social, economic and cultural issues, Hindi and English language skills, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude, Educational policies & Educational measurement and evaluation, Management and Financial administration and Office Procedure

The duration of the exam is two hours. All questions will carry equal marks. The medium of the question paper will be both Hindi and English. one-third of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The test will carry a maximum of 300 marks.

Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for the interview. The recruitment test and the interview shall carry a 75:25 weightage for those candidates shortlisted out of the recruitment test and those who qualify for the interview.

A total of 363 vacancies are available in the Directorate of Education, Education Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi.

UPSC Principal Exam Date Notice Download

UPSC