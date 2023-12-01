UPSC PSIR Optional Books for IAS Mains

UPSC PSIR Optional Books 2023: Aspirants must choose the right UPSC Political Science books to prepare for the upcoming IAS mains exam. Moreover, PSIR is a scoring optional paper with approximately 40-50% syllabus aligned with GS papers. Hence, aspirants must choose the right UPSC PSIR optional books to commence their preparation in the right direction. The selection of the books based on the latest UPSC PSIR syllabus and trends is essential. Hence, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the top UPSC PSIR optional books to guide the IAS aspirants in the right manner.

In this blog, we have shared the list of the best UPSC PSIR books for candidates aspiring for the upcoming civil services exam.

The UPSC PSIR Optional Syllabus is quite massive, and aspirants must spend enough time to cover all the aspects of this optional subject. Developing a unique strategy and choosing the right UPSC PSIR Optional Booklist is essential in scoring high marks in the exam.

The Political Science and International Relations (PSIR) syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e., Papers 1 and 2. Paper 1 focuses on Political Theory, Indian Politics, and Indian Government and Politics, whereas Paper 2 focuses on Comparative Political Analysis, and Politics of India and the World. It is crucial to cover all the topics prescribed in the UPSC PSIR syllabus of both papers to fetch high scores in the exam. Here, we have compiled the top PSIR books for the UPSC Mains to simplify the preparation of the candidates.

The UPSC PSIR Optional Paper 1 syllabus covers topics like Political Theory and Indian Politics, and Indian Government and Politics. Check the list of best UPSC PSIR Books for Paper 1 below.

UPSC PSIR Optional Books for Political Theory and Indian Politics

The UPSC PSIR optional syllabus for Political Theory and Indian Politics covers sub-topics like Political Theory, Theories of State, Justice, Equality, Rights, Democracy, etc. Aspirants should choose the best UPSC PSIR Optional Books for Political Theory for effective preparation. Along with the booklist for PSIR Optional UPSC, candidates can also refer to the additional study materials from authentic sources for adequate preparation.

An Introduction to Political Theory by O.P. Gauba

Western Political Thought: From Socrates to the Age of Ideology by Brian R. Nelson

A History of Political Thought: Plato to Marx by Subrata Mukherjee and Sushila Ramaswamy

Political Theory: An Introduction by Rajeev Bhargava and Ashok Acharya, 2nd edition, Pearson

Modern Indian Political Thought: Text and Context, by Bidyut Chakrabarty and Rajendra Kumar Pandey

UPSC PSIR Optional Books for Indian Government and Politics

Indian Government and Politics can be the highest-scoring sections of Paper 1 if prepared well. With the right knowledge of the syllabus and resources, candidates can easily score well in this section. The UPSC PSIR optional syllabus for Indian Government and Politics covers sub-topics like Indian Nationalism, Making of the Indian Constitution, Salient Features of the Indian Constitution, Grassroots Democracy, Caste, Religion and Ethnicity in Indian Politics, etc. Here are the best UPSC Political Science books to consider when preparing for the Indian Government and Politics PSIR for UPSC.

Indian Government and Politics by A.S.Narang, Geetanjali Publication

India’s Struggle for Independence, by Bipin Chandra

The Oxford Companion to Politics in India by Niraja Gopal Jayal and Pratap Bhanu Mehta

Introduction to the Constitution of India by Dr. Durga Das Basu

UPSC PSIR Books for Paper 2

The UPSC PSIR Optional Paper 2 syllabus focuses on topics like Comparative Political Analysis and International Politics and India and the World. Here is a list of the best UPSC PSIR Optional Booklist for Paper 2 mentioned below.

UPSC PSIR Optional Books for Comparative Political Analysis and International Politics

The UPSC PSIR syllabus of Comparative Political Analysis covers topics like Comparative Politics, State in Comparative Perspective, Globalisation, Regionalization of World Politics, Contemporary Global Concerns, etc. Below is the list of the best UPSC Political Science books for Comparative Political Analysis and International Politics.

The Globalisation of World Politics: An Introduction to International Relations by John Baylis, Steve Smith, and Patricia Owens

IGNOU notes on Comparative Politics.

Theories of Comparative Politics: The Search for a Paradigm Reconsidered by Ronald H. Chilcote

Global Politics by Andrew Heywood

UPSC PSIR Optional Books for India and the World

The UPSC PSIR of India and the World section covers Indian Foreign Policy, India and South Asia, India and the Global South, India and the Global Centres of Power, India and the UN System, etc. Here is the list of the best UPSC Political Science books for India and the world shared below.

International Relations by McGraw Hill Education

Indian Foreign Policy: An Overview by Harsh Pant

International Politics by Bookhives

Additional PSIR Books for UPSC

Apart from the basic UPSC PSIR Booklists, aspirants are advised to refer to a few additional sources and study materials to strengthen their foundation. Here, we have compiled a list of the best additional PSIR Optional Books for the UPSC mains preparation.

NCERT Class X-Political Science: Democratic Politics, Part-I

NCERT Class X-Political Science: Democratic Politics Part -II

NCERT Class XI-Political Science: Political Theory

NCERT Class XI-Political Science: Indian Constitution at Work

NCERT Class XII-Political Science I: Contemporary World Politics

NCERT Class XII-Political Science II: Politics in India Since Independence

How to Cover UPSC PSIR Books

Candidates should consider a few points when covering UPSC PSIR books to achieve high scores in the optional subject. Adhering to the best strategy to cover PSIR books for UPSC is essential owing to the massive UPSC PSIR Optional syllabus. Check out the list of best strategies to cover UPSC Political Science books with ease.