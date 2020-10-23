UPSC Recruitment 2020 for Extension Officer, System Analyst and Foreman Posts, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

Study at Home
UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Extension Officer, System Analyst and Foreman. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 November 2020.

Oct 23, 2020 18:21 IST
UPSC Recruitment 2020
Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 12 November 2020
  • Last date for printing completely submitted online application: 13 November 2020

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Extension Officer - 1 Post
  • System Analyst - 5 Posts
  • Foreman - 3 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Extension Officer - Master Degree in Agriculture or Agriculture Extension from a recognized University or Institute or Master of Business Administration with Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture from a recognized university or institute or Master’s Degree in Rural Management from a recognized university or institute or Master’s Degree in Agriculture Business Management or Vegetable Science or Horticulture or Agro-Forestry or Degree in Agriculture Engineering from a recognized university or institute.
  • System Analyst - Master’s Degree in Computer Applications or M.Sc. Computer Science or M.Sc. Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute; or Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute.
  • Foreman - Degree in Mechanical Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field OR Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization.

Download UPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 12 November 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application till 13 November 2020.

 

