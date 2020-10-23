UPSC Recruitment 2020 for Extension Officer, System Analyst and Foreman Posts, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 12 November 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application till 13 November 2020.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Foreman Recruitment 2020?

Degree in Mechanical Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field OR Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization.

What is the qualification required for UPSC System Analyst Recruitment 2020?

Master’s Degree in Computer Applications or M.Sc. Computer Science or M.Sc. Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute; or Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2020?

Master Degree in Agriculture or Agriculture Extension from a recognized University or Institute or Master of Business Administration with Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture from a recognized university or institute or Master’s Degree in Rural Management from a recognized university or institute or Master’s Degree in Agriculture Business Management or Vegetable Science or Horticulture or Agro-Forestry or Degree in Agriculture Engineering from a recognized university or institute.

What is the last date for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

How many vacancies are released by UPSC?

A total of 9 vacancies have been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Out of which 1 vacancy for Extension Officer, 5 are for System Analyst and 3 are for Foreman.