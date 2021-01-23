UPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 296 Data Processing Assistant, Assistant Public Prosecutor, JTO & Other Posts, Apply @upsc.gov.in
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @upsc.gov.in for 296 Data Processing Assistant Assistant Public Prosecutor and Other Posts. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Technical Officer, Assistant Director, Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine), Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Public Health) and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 February 2021.
Around 296 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Data Processing Assistant, Assistant Public Prosecutor, JTO and others. Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, salary, qualification and other details about the recruitment process here.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 11 February 2021
- Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: 12 February 2021
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Junior Technical Officer - 6 Posts
- Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour) - 1 Post
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine) - 6 Posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Public Health) - 5 Posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Surgical Oncology) - 2 Posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Social and Preventive Medicine or Community Medicine) - 12 Posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor(Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation) - 7 Posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Radio Therapy) - 7 Posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Urology) - 6 Posts
- Lecturer (Medical Social Work) - 1 Post
- Assistant Public Prosecutor - 80 Posts
- Data Processing Assistant - 116 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Public Prosecutor, Data Processing Assistant and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Junior Technical Officer - Bachelor of Technology(Oil Technology) or Bachelor of Engineering (Oil Technology) from a recognized University or Institute or Bachelor’s degree in Science with Post-Graduate Diploma in Sugar Technology from a recognized University or Institute.
- Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour) - Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine/Public Health/Surgical Oncology/Social and Preventive Medicine or Community Medicine/Radio Therapy/Urology) - MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956); Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute
- Lecturer (Medical Social Work) - Masters’ Degree in Social Work from a recognized University with specialization in Medical and Psychiatric Social Work or Family and Child Welfare or Generic.
- Assistant Public Prosecutor - Degree in Law of a recognized University or equivalent.
- Data Processing Assistant - Master’s Degree in Computer Applications/Information Technology/Computer Science of a recognized University/Institute OR B.E//B.Tech.in Computer Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Technology/Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology from a recognized University/Institute.
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Junior Technical Officer, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Data Processing Assistant- 30 years
- Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour), Lecturer (Medical Social Work) - 35 years
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine/Public Health/Surgical Oncology/Social and Preventive Medicine or Community Medicine/Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation/Radio Therapy/Urology) - 40 years
Download UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Apply Online
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode at upsconline.nic.in latest by 11 February 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the completely submitted online application latest by 12 February 2021.