UPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 296 Data Processing Assistant, Assistant Public Prosecutor, JTO & Other Posts, Apply @upsc.gov.in

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode at upsconline.nic.in latest by 11 February 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the completely submitted online application latest by 12 February 2021.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Data Processing Assistant Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding Master’s Degree in Computer Applications/Information Technology/Computer Science of a recognized University/Institute OR B.E//B.Tech.in Computer Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Technology/Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology from a recognized University/Institute are eligible to apply for Data Processing Assistant Post.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor Recruitment 2021?

The candidates willing to apply for Assistant Public Prosecutor should have a Degree in Law of a recognized University or equivalent.

What is the last date for UPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 February 2021.

How many vacancies are released for UPSC Recruitment 2021?

Around 296 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Data Processing Assistant, Assistant Public Prosecutor, JTO and others.